A New Era Of HR Advisory For Every Business – No Matter The Size

Running a business and being a good employer is tough enough without the added pressure of being an expert in employment law and compliance. From navigating employment obligations (the Fair Work Act in Australia and Employment Relations Act in New Zealand), to managing workplace health and safety, the burden on employers can feel overwhelming. Large enterprises have the luxury of in-house legal and HR expertise to navigate these challenges, but for small businesses, the stakes are higher - and the resources often far scarcer.

Thankfully, times are changing and a new era of HR advisory is emerging, making high-quality legal and HR support more accessible than ever before. This isn’t just for big business. Affordable, always-on solutions are empowering businesses of all sizes to manage compliance, streamline processes and foster a productive workforce without breaking the bank.

Shane Duffy, GM, Services - Employment Hero, delves into three transformative shifts reshaping HR advisory and what they mean for your business.

Shane Duffy, GM, Services - Employment Hero / Supplied

From stand-alone to included

Traditionally, legal and HR advisory services have been expensive, standalone offerings reserved for those with large teams and even deep pockets. But the game is changing, thanks to the rise of Employment Operating Systems (eOS). These platforms integrate advisory services into their core packages, bundling them with payroll, compliance tools and workforce management features.

What does this mean for your business? It’s simple: access to HR advisory expertise at a fraction of the cost. Instead of paying separately for legal representation should an employee dispute arise, for example, companies can now gain peace of mind knowing their legal representation will be taken care of. Businesses can also tap into an extensive resource library that includes redundancy how-to guides and employment contract templates for a wide range of jobs. Compliance health checks and unlimited workplace advice also come already built into an eOS.

For small businesses, this levels the playing field, offering them the same access to critical resources as larger competitors. Affordable quality HR advisory is no longer a dream; it’s the new standard.

From 'on tap' to ‘always on’

A more traditional approach to HR advisory relies on an as-needed model in which employers seek advice only when a compliance issue arises or a crisis hits. But in today’s fast-paced, tech-driven environment, this reactive model falls short.

Now, HR advisory should not only be accessible, but also ‘always on’. Modern platforms like Employment Hero provide unlimited access to legal and HR experts, offering clear, jargon-free advice whenever you need it. Got a question about leave entitlements? Need guidance on disciplinary procedures or workplace health and safety duties? Help is just a call or email away, no matter the time of day.

This shift doesn’t just save time - it helps to build confidence. Having this proactive access to experts means your business can address questions and niggles before they become problems. It’s like having an HR powerhouse working 24/7 to review, refine and support your workforce operations every step of the way.

Act, don’t react

The best businesses don’t wait for problems to arise - they anticipate them. With HR advisory integrated into your operations and ‘always on’, you can transition from reactive to proactive planning and management when it comes to HR.

Changing workplace laws or new compliance requirements on the horizon? With expert advice on tap, your business can prepare ahead of time, adapting policies and processes before any changes take effect. This means fewer disruptions, smoother operations and the peace of mind that comes with being ready for whatever comes next.

By embedding HR advisory into your everyday practices (BAU), you’re not just protecting your business - you’re setting it up for success and this forward-thinking approach ensures you’re not caught off guard by changes in the regulatory landscape.

In a world where running a business is more complex than ever, HR advisory is no longer an afterthought but a strategic necessity. The new era of HR solutions doesn’t just empower big businesses; it brings legal expertise, compliance tools and workforce support to businesses of every size.

With the right partner by your side, staying compliant and confident has never been easier. Welcome to the future of HR advisory: integrated, always-on and proactive.

More information on Employment Hero here: https://employmenthero.com/

