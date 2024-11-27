One In Six Kiwi Employers Improved Parental Leave This Year, New Research Reveals

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: The first New Zealand Parental Leave Register review has revealed that 17% of employers on the register improved their parental leave policies in 2024, with only 1% making reductions.

“In a year where we'd expect to see companies conserving capital, it’s encouraging to find that most employers have stood by their values and either held or lifted their support for parents. The data speaks volumes,” said NZ Parental Leave Register and Crayon CEO, Stephanie Pow.

“In a tough economic environment, it’s a significant undertaking and commitment to make and maintain such meaningful improvements. It shows that Kiwi businesses are prioritising people and committing to helping them navigate one of life’s biggest - and most costly - changes.”

The NZ Parental Leave Register is the most comprehensive register of verified parental leave information available in New Zealand. It contains the verified parental leave information of 307 NZ employers, covering 1 in 6 employed New Zealanders. They range from organisations with 4 employees to 40,000+ and include all ten of NZ’s largest employers.

Those employers that extended their benefits in 2024 predominantly did so by adding additional primary carer and partner leave to their existing policies. Averaged increases included:

Paid primary carer leave: +12 week average increase

Paid partner leave: +2 week average increase

KiwiSaver contributions for unpaid leave

The data, released today, tells an important story of the shape of parental leave in New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It appears new parents in NZ have been sheltered from the worst economic hits, when compared with US employees. A survey of 3,000 employers by the US Society for Human Resource Management revealed that 50% had rolled back their parental leave benefits.

“It’s difficult to compare these results with other OECD countries because, the reality is, very few countries are measuring, let alone analysing, parental leave offered by employers - even in New Zealand. This is a project driven by Crayon with the cooperation of NZ employers.”

“It’s a big undertaking to get any internal policy changed - especially one that requires budget allocation. This data shows that Kiwi employers are sticking to their guns and taking a long view on retaining talent. That’s great news for employees whose family planning and careers can intertwine for years. It’s also a testament to the growing recognition that family-friendly policies aren’t just good for employees—they’re a competitive advantage.”

At a policy level, New Zealand still has room to grow. It is one of only three developed countries with no paid partner’s leave, it has paid primary carer leave ranks in the bottom quartile and it boasts the unfortunate title of the least affordable childcare globally. Flexible, family-friendly policies are critical to building stronger families and caring communities.

The NZ Parental Leave Register is a free and public resource available at https://www.gocrayon.com/register

The numbers:

307 employer policies represented, covering more than 500,000 employees (1 in 6 employed Kiwis)

All 10 of NZ’s largest employers represented

The average primary carer’s leave across all employers is 21 weeks for top-ups (where employers pay the difference between an employee’s normal pay and the government-paid parental leave) and 11 weeks for full pay (where employers pay an employee’s entire normal pay in addition to any government entitlements)

The average partner’s leave across all employers is 4 weeks (many offer 2 weeks, however the data is skewed by those employers that offer equal leave to both carers) 1 in 4 employers offer equal parental leave to the primary carer and partner Three-quarters of employers make at least some additional contribution to KiwiSaver during parental leave.

The full findings are attached for your reference. To learn more, visit www.gocrayon.com/

*The NZ Parental Leave Register report, by Crayon, has 307 verified parental leave policies of NZ employers, including the 10 largest employers. This represents over half a million (or 1 in 6) NZ employees.

About The NZ Parental Leave Register: The register is a free, public resource providing transparent, verified information about employer parental leave policies. Designed by Crayon, it supports employers, employees, and policymakers in creating family-friendly workplaces.

About Crayon: Crayon is a Kiwi startup on a mission to reduce financial stress in the moments that matter, starting with the life-changing event of welcoming a child. Crayon helps employers improve parental leave experiences and provides resources for families navigating the financial challenges of parenthood.

About Stephanie Pow, Founder: Stephanie is a mother of two with a background in financial markets and technology. She holds an MBA from Wharton, an MPA from Harvard and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales.

© Scoop Media

