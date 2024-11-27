The New Generation Of Kiwi Innovators Unveiled At Sustainable Business Awards

Kiwi trailblazers who are boldly pushing the boundaries to create lasting, positive change have been recognised at the Sustainable Business Awards 2024.

The awards showcase the pioneers who are driving bold action and groundbreaking innovation in the face of unprecedented environmental and social challenges.

The Sustainable Business Awards 2024, now in their 22nd year, have undergone a major transformation, moving from 10 categories to two: Disruptive Innovation and Transformational Leadership.

A new Next 95 list of awards finalists has also been unveiled, featuring 95 Kiwi businesses innovators, entrepreneurs, projects and organisations that are leading Aotearoa New Zealand towards a better future.

Lodestone Energy has won the Disruptive Innovation Award. The Auckland-based business leads the country’s grid-scale solar market, disrupting the traditional energy landscape with its solar farms that provide 100% renewable electricity.

Speaking on behalf of the awards judging panel, Barry Coates, founder and CEO of Mindful Money, describes Lodestone Energy as redefining New Zealand’s renewable energy, bringing disruptive innovation and resilience to the sector.

“Lodestone shows how clean energy solutions can be financially viable, enhancing New Zealand’s energy security and contributing significantly to our zero-carbon ambitions.

“The scope of Lodestone’s impact is impressive. With the capacity to power 50,000 homes, its five solar farms demonstrate that solar power generation is a low cost and viable source of power to help meet the demand of our electrifying economy.

“The company’s dual land-use model shows its forward-thinking approach. By raising panels to allow agricultural activities like sheep grazing, Lodestone optimises land use, supporting both energy generation and local agriculture,” he said.

Disruptive Innovation Commendations were awarded to:

Spout Milk (Canterbury)

Lanaco (Auckland)

Adaptable Structures (Auckland)

Zincovery (Canterbury)

EV Maritime (Auckland)

Mike Casey, CEO of Rewiring Aotearoa, a non-profit charity, has won the Transformational Leadership award.

Rewiring Aotearoa is helping New Zealand shift to a clean, electrified future where Kiwis save money on energy bills, lower carbon emissions, and build resilience in their homes and businesses.

Barry Coates said Mike is a powerful advocate for the transition to an electric-powered economy, showing a new generation driving a shift in both the conversation around sustainability and the actions taken to achieve it.

“Mike’s work is a testament to the viability of electrification at scale. His all-electric cherry orchard not only demonstrates the practical steps for lowering emissions but also proves these changes make sound business sense.

“Mike has been a tireless advocate for electrifying everything. His approach in catalysing a credible brains-trust to both challenge the established science and demonstrate a change model at Government level and for major business leaders is an impressive step towards this paradigm shift in the energy and transmission sector,” Coates said.

Transformational Leadership Commendations were awarded to:

Oliver Hunt – Medsalv (Canterbury)

Debbi & Paul Brainerd – The Headwaters Eco Lodge (Otago)

Rui Peng – Critical. (Auckland)

Michael Eaglen – EV Maritime (Auckland)

Deborah Manning, New Zealand Food Network (Auckland)

Peri Drysdale, Untouched World (Canterbury)

Sustainable Business Network Founder and CEO Rachel Brown praised the calibre of entries, winners, commendations and finalists on the Next 95.

“This year has brought extreme fires, droughts and warming oceans, while the natural systems we rely on for resilience have been failing. Now, more than ever, we must showcase the visionaries and disruptors tackling these challenges. It's time to support their growth and, dare I say, change our entrenched habits.

“This diverse group of pioneers are driving Aotearoa New Zealand towards a regenerative, circular economy that is fairer for all. It’s essential that we recognise their efforts by shining a spotlight on them, supporting them and choosing to buy from them. They represent the green shoots of the future businesses we urgently need.

“These trailblazers range from climate and nature-based solutions to ground-breaking technologies in tourism, primary industries, energy and everyday products. Their innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies are key to building a fairer, more sustainable future,” she said.

Innovations featuring on the Next 95 took park in an exhibitors’ showcase where the public could see their cutting-edge products and solutions firsthand.

About the Sustainable Business Network

The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) is Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest sustainable business organisation, with a network of hundreds of businesses, social enterprises and public sector organisations. We’re at the forefront of change, driven by a vision of a world where people and nature prosper. We provide the tools, knowledge and connections needed to accelerate the shift to a sustainable future. www.sustainable.org.nz

Winners & Commendations

Lodestone Energy

Lodestone Energy leads Aotearoa New Zealand’s grid-scale solar market, disrupting the traditional energy landscape with its solar farms that provide 100% renewable electricity.

The company’s five solar farms will generate enough energy to power 50,000 homes, or a city about the size of Hamilton, and will offset more than 40,000 tonnes of emissions. Lodestone’s virtual rooftop solar model offers businesses additional long-term price certainty in a volatile market, furthering economic and environmental sustainability and resilience. Its innovative rotating panels are 30-40% more productive compared to fixed panels. In a New Zealand first, the panels are raised 2m above the ground, so traditional agricultural activities, such as sheep grazing, can take place on the same land. With several solar projects in progress, Lodestone Energy is giving Kiwis an alternative power option and playing a key role in the effort to meet our zero carbon goals.

Spout Milk

Spout Milk’s reusable milk kegs have eliminated more than 100,000 plastic milk bottles from Aotearoa New Zealand’s waste stream.

Spout Milk, led by Nick Jackson and Jo Mohan, replaces single-use plastic milk bottles with 100% reusable kegs. Since 2019, Spout Milk calculates this has avoided more than 16,000 kg of emissions. This circular approach, used by cafes, hotels and corporate clients across the South Island, highlights how reusable systems can reduce plastic waste. Spout Milk’s scalable model demonstrates the potential for innovation in the dairy industry, promoting sustainable solutions to plastic pollution in Aotearoa New Zealand

Lanaco

Lanaco’s EcoStatic filter media represents a breakthrough in sustainable air filtration.

It uses natural wool and plant-based fibres to deliver effective air purification with reduced environmental impact compared to synthetic filters. By using renewable resources and unique design, Lanaco’s filter media reduces energy use and emissions and promotes sustainable practices in air filtration. It also results in cleaner air in homes, helping prevent mould and mildew. The filters are used in air purifiers, HVAC systems, filter canisters, automotive cabins, electronics and more. They have also been used in Space, in NASA’s Artemis missions to the moon and Mars.

Adaptable Structures

Adaptable Structures’ modular system reduces waste during the initial construction phase.

The company’s Anyplace modular construction system uses components made from low carbon remelt alloy aluminium. The 50 interchangeable components can be adapted to commercial, industrial and residential construction. This modular approach enables parts to be reused, creating a resale market that reduces long-term costs and reduces construction waste. The parts are also recyclable.

Zincovery

Zincovery’s patented recycling process for zinc has an ambition to avoid more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 per year within a decade.

Zincovery’s technology has the potential to transform the zinc recycling industry with a solution to recycling zinc furnace dust. This dust is an industrial waste product from steelmaking that traditionally requires energy-intensive and environmentally harmful processes. The company has attracted significant investor interest, including a successful $10 million capital raise.

EV Maritime

EV Maritime aims to reduce emissions with its electric ferries by 500,000 tonnes per year by 2040. It plans to launch two vessels in Auckland in 2025.

With contracts in Auckland and projects underway globally, the business pioneers clean transportation with its electric ferry technology, developed to support urban public transport and reduce emissions in harbour cities. Founder Michael Eaglen’s commitment to decarbonising cities through cleantech engineering positions EV Maritime as a visionary force in sustainable public transport.

Mike Casey, Rewiring Aotearoa

In 2024 alone, Rewiring Aotearoa CEO Mike Casey has presented at more than 100 events, welcomed more than 12,000 visitors to his all-electric orchard near Cromwell and made close to 100 media appearances.

Through Rewiring Aotearoa, Mike advocates for an electric-powered economy to reduce emissions and cut costs, empowering New Zealanders to make more sustainable choices. With an all-electric cherry orchard in central Otago as a living example, Mike has demonstrated the economic and environmental benefits of transitioning from fossil fuels. Annually, his electric orchard saves $50,000 in energy costs and about 50 tonnes of emissions. His work repositions climate action as financially beneficial and promotes household and business electrification to help reduce emissions.

Oliver Hunt, Medsalv

Aged just 30, Oliver Hunt has already made a big impact on the healthcare sector.

Under the visionary leadership of Oliver, Medsalv achieved the highest B Corp score in its sector globally, increasing resource efficiency by up to 1,400%. Medsalv’s remanufacturing model promotes healthcare sustainability by reducing waste, lowering carbon emissions and achieving significant cost savings for hospitals. Medsalv has partnerships with nearly 100 hospitals in Australia and New Zealand, and has more than 50 different medical devices in its remanufacturing portfolio.

Debbi and Paul Brainerd, The Headwaters Eco Lodge

American philanthropists Debbi and Paul Brainerd are the visionaries behind The Headwaters Eco Lodge.

After falling in love with Glenorchy over 20 years ago and building a home, Debbi and Paul took an opportunity to buy a run-down campground and village store. They then set about transforming it into something ahead of its time, leading the way in sustainability and world-class regenerative design principles. The lodge generates more energy than it consumes and uses 50% less water than comparable facilities. Since opening in 2018, it’s the first-ever accommodation facility designed and certified to Living Building Challenge (LBC) standards, the most rigorous in the world.

Rui Peng

Rui Peng’s leadership at Critical has resulted in more than 450 tonnes of hard-to-recycle plastics being diverted from landfills. Instead, they have been turned into low carbon building materials.

Rui, founder of Critical, leads with a transformative vision and personality to redefine waste in the construction industry. Driven by environmental responsibility and indigenous values, Rui aims to reshape the industry’s impact through Cleanstone, which turns hard-to-recycle plastics into durable building materials. His mission includes establishing a global network of microfactories to scale Cleanstone’s reach and blending cultural values with pioneering technology.

Michael Eaglen

Michael Eaglen, founder of EV Maritime, is helping to transform harbour transport by developing carbon-fibre, zero-emissions fast ferries. By 2040, EV Maritime aims to operate 300 zero-emission ferries, reducing emissions by 500,000 tonnes annually.

Through self-funded advocacy across 20 cities, Michael is a recognised leader in

decarbonising marine transport. EV Maritime’s first two ferries will launch in Auckland in 2025, followed by a project in San Francisco in 2027. Michael’s vision for sustainable urban water transport has the potential to reshape city transit globally, reducing reliance on private vehicles and achieving substantial emission reductions.

Deborah Manning, New Zealand Food Network

Deborah Manning’s vision has helped reshape the distribution of surplus food in Aotearoa New Zealand and solidified her as a food waste champion.

In 2012, Deborah was reading two articles – one about ‘dumpster diving’ for edible food and another about our increasing rates of child poverty. Seeing an opportunity to address both issues, KiwiHarvest was born. It is now Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest food rescue organisation. Recognising a need for a nationwide distribution system, Deborah championed the creation of the New Zealand Food Network, which filled critical gaps in the food supply chain, especially during Covid-19.

Peri Drysale, Untouched World

Peri Drysdale has championed sustainable fashion since the 1990s, pioneering corporate responsibility for generations.

Peri’s Untouched World is a trailblazer in sustainable fashion, ethical fashion and corporate responsibility. Since launching in the 1990s, Peri has focused on environmental respect, founding the Untouched World Foundation to empower youth with sustainability leadership skills. Recognised by the UN, her work has positioned Untouched World as a leader in ethical fashion, merging business with social impact.

