Gary Botha Returns To Advantage As Technical Director

Seasoned information security professional Gary Botha has joined Palmerston North-headquartered national cybersecurity and managed services specialist Advantage as Technical Director. Botha, who originally hails from South Africa and started his career in New Zealand with Advantage, has returned to the company after a brief hiatus where he served as Cyber Resilience Lead for a major insurance provider, and takes up the newly created position in January 2025.

Advantage General Manager Luele Driescher welcomes Botha back into the fold. “We always encourage our people to do what’s best for them, and Gary has grown as a person and as a professional through his recent moves. We were sad to see him leave some years ago but are thrilled to have him back in a leadership position where he’ll make an impact for all Advantage customers as Technical Director.”

Driescher says it is on the back of substantial growth that the Technical Director role has become necessary. “In this position Gary will drive our innovation efforts and add further depth to our leadership team, helping manage the expansion the company has experienced over the past three years. Innovation, technology and technical excellence are key to our future success, and as Technical Director Gary joins a wider number of newly created Senior Leadership Team roles, including Sales- and Finance Director.”

Driescher herself has seen an evolution of her General Manager role, which sees her promoted to Chief Operating Officer effective January (though she refers to the change as a ‘rebrand’). “It’s a reflection of the company organising for current and future scale as we continue growing by serving local and international customers in the broader APAC region.”

With more than two decades of experience in delivering security services and solutions, Botha has spent most of his career in the heavily regulated financial services sector. Prior to moving to New Zealand in 2022, he worked remotely for Advantage for several months, initially joining the company as a Cyber Security Consultant in 2022.

With a master’s degree in information security and various security certifications including CISA and CISSP, Botha has extensive experience delivering security solutions for international clients throughout Africa, Asia, and South America.

He’s pleased to be back. “Advantage has an inspiring leadership team, and I knew I would return home at some stage. This role gives me the opportunity to help shape the company future by aligning technical operations with the company's objectives, with efficient management providing for future growth.”

Botha adds that recent economic uncertainty has demonstrated that strategies and operations should be adaptable to resist headwinds while providing for growth. “As Technical Director, I’ll contribute to that resilience by building strong, collaborative and innovative teams, supporting Advantage on the growth trajectory it has enjoyed over the last couple of years.”

Noting that Advantage serves and supports a wide range of clients from small to medium businesses and larger enterprises, Driescher says a focus on consistent delivery is key to the company’s success. “Cybersecurity is crucial whether our client is a small company or a large one. Delivering the assurance and reliability they depend on starts with proven expertise combined with leading technology. With Gary’s return and the broader reorganisation, our clients can be confident they’re getting the best.”

About Advantage

Advantage is an award-winning national Managed Security Services Provider and Managed Service Provider delivering a full range of services including Managed Networks and Private Cloud. Operating a dedicated Security Operations Centre/Network Operations Centre, Advantage works with organisations across New Zealand, Australia and further afield to understand strategic vision, identify, and deliver appropriate future-ready technology solutions.

A proudly New Zealand owned and operated company with a history spanning nearly 4 decades, Advantage is trusted with creating a world where IT just works, data is secure, and its clients focus on their core businesses. Palmerston North-headquartered Advantage employs more than 70 people in offices across the North Island.

