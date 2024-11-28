Guilt Weighs On Kiwi SMEs Run By Couples

It is not unusual for Kiwi business owners, especially couples in business together, to be torn by guilt from balancing the unrelenting demands of the business against the needs of a healthy relationship.

“Being in a tug of war between your relationship needs and earning an income to support both you and your family can cause stress, burnout and strain the relationship,” says Gaelene Adams Love, founder of Team Fusion International.

“The business has to keep running, but your relationship and family are most important. Sometimes, one spouse looks after the business while the other focuses on home and family, but even this is far from ideal—it impacts both.”

She says the struggle can end with fractured relationships, which harm personal lives and business performance alike.

Adams Love suggests that by introducing structure and focus into their operational activities, couples in business can reduce guilt, reclaim balance, and create a sustainable approach to managing their business, relationship and family.

Practical Steps to Restore Balance

1. Define Roles and Responsibilities

A common issue for business-owning couples is the lack of clarity around their roles inside the business.

“Writing a position description makes a huge difference,” says Adams Love. “By listing tasks and responsibilities, businessowners can assess whether everything on their plate is truly necessary, and they can set measurable key performance indicators (KPIs) to track progress.

“These KPIs give visibility to accomplishments, replacing guilt and self-doubt with a sense of achievement.”

Role clarity also helps avoid confusion, duplication and misunderstandings. For couples, it’s particularly important to define boundaries, ensuring work responsibilities don’t bleed into personal and family time.

2. Plan Ahead with Budgets and Goals

A lack of planning often fuels anxiety and guilt.

Adams Love recommends working alongside a trained professional to create a business plan that includes a budget and clear quarterly targets. “Having a plan and having someone external to hold you accountable while working on the plan takes the unknown out of tomorrow, next week, and next month,” she says.

A business plan helps couples focus on high-priority tasks that drive business outcomes rather than being overwhelmed by less impactful activities. For small and medium-sized business owners, it also provides financial stability, turning cash flow from a rollercoaster into a more predictable resource.

Focus on Input, Not Just Outcomes

Many business owners become fixated on outcomes, such as revenue or client acquisition, but neglect the daily activities that lead to success.

“Ask yourself what daily actions will keep your sales funnel active—calls, emails, meetings, or marketing activities,” says Adams Love. Setting daily input targets ensures consistent effort and momentum, even during busy or challenging periods.

This approach can reduce the pressure that comes from constantly chasing outcomes. For couples, it also means shared accountability for progress, which is critical when there is no backup income to fall back on.

A Path to Stability

For couples in business, the stakes are uniquely high. “Every business owner wants to provide for their family and create a better life,” says Adams Love. “But without structure, the effort feels relentless—like purgatory.

Business owners can move away from chaos, confusion and guilt toward stability and success by implementing role definitions, structured plans, and daily input targets.

Adams Love says, “Most small businesses get to where they are by accident. Imagine how far they could go with purpose.”

Taking control of both the business and work-life balance isn’t just good for profitability—it’s essential for mental health, relationships, and long-term sustainability. With the right systems in place, couples can transform their demanding business into a reliable partner that enhances their lives.

ABOUT

Team Fusion, under the leadership of Gaelene Adams Love, specialises in providing coaching and business advisory services to couples running small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in New Zealand.

With a unique niche in resolving the challenges faced by couples in business together, Team Fusion offers a holistic approachto business, relationship and life, ensuring that healthy relationships are the foundation of a healthy business. Their services are backed by proven support, expertise, experience, and tools, making them a unique service provider in the business industry.

Gaelene Adams Love, as the Managing Director and a Business Relationship Coach, brings her extensive experience and passion for empowering couples to succeed both in business and in their personal lives. Team Fusion's commitment to their clients is encapsulated in their motto: "Better Business Together."

© Scoop Media

