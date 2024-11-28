Aus3C Calls On Australian Businesses To Help Strengthen The Nation’s Data Protection

Businesses will learn from cyber experts and voice their concerns at a free workshop or in a research study nationwide in December

Adelaide - 28 November 2024 - Today, the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre (Aus3C), in collaboration with CSIRO's Data 61 and the Australian Department of Home Affairs, has announced that it is working on the development of the Voluntary Data Classification Framework (VDCF) as part of Australia's National Cybersecurity Strategy. The initiative aims to establish a unified, standardised approach to assessing and protecting data risk in organisations across multiple sectors.

Matthew_Salier, CEO, Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre. Photo/Supplied.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As part of the consultation process, Aus3C calls on Australian businesses across various industries to participate in a series of free nationwide workshops and contribute to shaping this vital framework. These workshops, scheduled for the first half of December in all the major Australian capitals, will provide businesses with insights from leading cybersecurity experts while offering an opportunity to voice their unique challenges and concerns regarding their data security.

The VDCF, set to be launched by late 2025, seeks to address long-standing industry challenges in classifying data by its value and sensitivity. By adopting this standardised framework, organisations can better identify, assess and mitigate data risks, ultimately enhancing Australia's cyber resilience.

Matthew Salier, Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre, emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating: "Industries often struggle with effectively identifying and assessing the value and sensitivity of their data, which varies significantly across sectors. This lack of a consistent framework leads to challenges in communicating data risk and implementing appropriate security measures, ultimately increasing enterprise risk."

Aus3C is committed to supporting Australian organisations in adopting effective cybersecurity and data protection practices. The free workshops will offer practical guidance on navigating the complexities of cybersecurity while highlighting the importance of consistent, risk-aligned approaches to data protection.

Matthew Salier highlighted the broader implications of strengthening Australia's cyber protection: "Enhancing our nation's cyber defences is critical and all Australian businesses need to play their part in protecting our collective data security. We must equip all organisations with the necessary tools to navigate this complex environment. Our goal is to drive education and resources that empower Australian organisations to take control of their data security."

How to get involved

Australian businesses across various sectors are encouraged to participate in the free workshops, network with their peers and learn from and meet cybersecurity experts. Their contributions will help shape the nation's cybersecurity landscape. To access the research study or register for in-person or virtual events across Australia's major capital cities, visit https://www.cybercollaboration.org.au/vdcf-ic.

Sydney - 3rd December - Location: University of Technology Sydney, 15 Broadway, Ultimo NSW 2007

Brisbane - 4th December - University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus, Brisbane QLD 4072

Melbourne - 10th December - NBN HQ, 41/360 Elizabeth St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Adelaide - 12th December - Aus3C, TechCentral, Lot Fourteen, Frome Rd, Adelaide, SA, 5000

About the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre

The Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre (Aus3C) is an independent, not-for-profit, member-based organisation that utilises its knowledge, networks and expertise to make cyberspace a better and safer place for organisations, corporations, agencies and institutions to conduct business. It brings together education, industry and business sectors, fostering collaboration and synergy to build sovereign capability. Aus3C is a national leader forging partnerships with industry, researchers and government to collaborate more effectively to improve our cybersecurity posture. See www.cybercollaboration.org.au.

© Scoop Media

