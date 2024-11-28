Kiwi Community Groups Receive Big Boost For Electrification Efforts

Waipuna solar panels (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand’s push towards a more electric future has been given a welcome boost, with 24 local projects being awarded a share of almost $1.6m in funding from Meridian’s annual Community Decarbonisation Fund.

With projects ranging in cost from $19,000 to $179,000, the funding will help these community groups achieve their electrification plans, reduce emissions and operating costs, and ensure more money is available for their work and reaching those in their community.

“We had a record number of applications this year, with growing awareness that electrification can both save money and benefit the environment,” says Meridian Chief Customer Officer Lisa Hannifin.

Now in its third year, Meridian’s Community Decarbonisation Fund was created to help community groups reduce emissions and costs through the funding of new electric vehicles and solar panel installations. This year the scope has been widened to include conversions from diesel to electric boilers, and batteries that allow electricity to be stored for when it is needed.

Almost $1.6m has been awarded to community groups throughout New Zealand this year, including youth support services, food charities seeking to reduce food waste and provide for families, and treasured community assets such as swimming pools and medical centres.

A full list of recipients is included at the bottom of this release.

“Meridian is proud to support these groups. Their electrification projects will make a positive difference to our environment, and a positive difference for communities throughout New Zealand. It’s another welcome step towards the sustainable, low carbon future that we are all aiming for,” says Lisa Hannifin.

Meridian’s Community Decarbonisation Fund uses the net proceeds from its Certified Renewable Energy product, which enables businesses to match their electricity use with an equivalent amount of renewable electricity from one of Meridian’shydro stationsorwind farms. This means they can report their Scope 2 emissions – those linked to energy use – as zero.

With more and more business customers joining Certified, the Community Decarbonisaton Fund has grown from $300,000 in 2022 to $1.6m in 2024.

“The beauty of Certified is that the more it grows, the more money we can provide for community groups. Our business customers who’ve signed up to Certified get to report their energy-linked emissions as zero, and at the same time they’re helping smaller community organisations to electrify and still stay focused on their vital community work.”

Community groups with an electrification project are encouraged to register their interest for the next round of funding from the Decarbonisation Community Fund, which opens next year.

Full list of recipients:

Applicants Requested Funding (GST exclusive) Type of Project Location Nourished for Nil $61,086.00 EV Hawke’s Bay Kaibosh $70,285.00 EV Wellington Hōhepa Wellington $62,458.81 EV Wellington High Country Medical Trust $179,469.00 SOLAR + BATTERY Twizel Brain Tree $56,797.63 SOLAR Canterbury National Heart Foundation of New Zealand $54,605.33 SOLAR Auckland Jubilee Budget Advisory Services $30,789.00 EV Southland Papanui Youth Development Trust $47,485.00 SOLAR Canterbury Te Puru Community Charitable Trust $41,000.00 SOLAR Auckland The Colonel Noel Percy Adams Trust (Melrose) Society (Melrose House) $42,549.09 BOILER Nelson Conservation Volunteers New Zealand $38,794.12 EV Canterbury Otara Waterways and Lake Trust $35,982.61 EV Auckland Orton Bradley Park Board $32,840.00 SOLAR Canterbury Diamond Harbour & Districts Health Support Group $24,906.20 SOLAR Canterbury Toroānui Marae Komiti Parihaka Trust $43,387.05 SOLAR Taranaki The Youth Hub Trust $72,105.74 SOLAR Canterbury Living Well Trust $54,000.00 SOLAR Waikato Kaipātiki Project Inc $36,450.00 SOLAR Auckland Meat the Need $96,774.00 EV Nationwide Paetūmōkai Charitable Trust $32,880.00 EV Wairarapa Glenavy Community Pool Trust $55,000.00 SOLAR Otago Nelson Environment Centre Inc $86,573.00 EV Nelson Raglan Community House Charitable Trust $19,331.55 BATTERY Raglan Whanake House Charitable Trust $92,500.00 EV Otago / Southland

