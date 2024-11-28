Kiwi Community Groups Receive Big Boost For Electrification Efforts
New Zealand’s push towards a more electric future has been given a welcome boost, with 24 local projects being awarded a share of almost $1.6m in funding from Meridian’s annual Community Decarbonisation Fund.
With projects ranging in cost from $19,000 to $179,000, the funding will help these community groups achieve their electrification plans, reduce emissions and operating costs, and ensure more money is available for their work and reaching those in their community.
“We had a record number of applications this year, with growing awareness that electrification can both save money and benefit the environment,” says Meridian Chief Customer Officer Lisa Hannifin.
Now in its third year, Meridian’s Community Decarbonisation Fund was created to help community groups reduce emissions and costs through the funding of new electric vehicles and solar panel installations. This year the scope has been widened to include conversions from diesel to electric boilers, and batteries that allow electricity to be stored for when it is needed.
Almost $1.6m has been awarded to community groups throughout New Zealand this year, including youth support services, food charities seeking to reduce food waste and provide for families, and treasured community assets such as swimming pools and medical centres.
A full list of recipients is included at the bottom of this release.
“Meridian is proud to support these groups. Their electrification projects will make a positive difference to our environment, and a positive difference for communities throughout New Zealand. It’s another welcome step towards the sustainable, low carbon future that we are all aiming for,” says Lisa Hannifin.
Meridian’s Community Decarbonisation Fund uses the net proceeds from its Certified Renewable Energy product, which enables businesses to match their electricity use with an equivalent amount of renewable electricity from one of Meridian’shydro stationsorwind farms. This means they can report their Scope 2 emissions – those linked to energy use – as zero.
With more and more business customers joining Certified, the Community Decarbonisaton Fund has grown from $300,000 in 2022 to $1.6m in 2024.
“The beauty of Certified is that the more it grows, the more money we can provide for community groups. Our business customers who’ve signed up to Certified get to report their energy-linked emissions as zero, and at the same time they’re helping smaller community organisations to electrify and still stay focused on their vital community work.”
Community groups with an electrification project are encouraged to register their interest for the next round of funding from the Decarbonisation Community Fund, which opens next year.
Full list of recipients:
|Applicants
|Requested Funding (GST exclusive)
|Type of Project
|Location
|Nourished for Nil
|$61,086.00
|EV
|Hawke’s Bay
|Kaibosh
|$70,285.00
|EV
|Wellington
|Hōhepa Wellington
|$62,458.81
|EV
|Wellington
|High Country Medical Trust
|$179,469.00
|SOLAR + BATTERY
|Twizel
|Brain Tree
|$56,797.63
|SOLAR
|Canterbury
|National Heart Foundation of New Zealand
|$54,605.33
|SOLAR
|Auckland
|Jubilee Budget Advisory Services
|$30,789.00
|EV
|Southland
|Papanui Youth Development Trust
|$47,485.00
|SOLAR
|Canterbury
|Te Puru Community Charitable Trust
|$41,000.00
|SOLAR
|Auckland
|The Colonel Noel Percy Adams Trust (Melrose) Society (Melrose House)
|$42,549.09
|BOILER
|Nelson
|Conservation Volunteers New Zealand
|$38,794.12
|EV
|Canterbury
|Otara Waterways and Lake Trust
|$35,982.61
|EV
|Auckland
|Orton Bradley Park Board
|$32,840.00
|SOLAR
|Canterbury
|Diamond Harbour & Districts Health Support Group
|$24,906.20
|SOLAR
|Canterbury
|Toroānui Marae Komiti Parihaka Trust
|$43,387.05
|SOLAR
|Taranaki
|The Youth Hub Trust
|$72,105.74
|SOLAR
|Canterbury
|Living Well Trust
|$54,000.00
|SOLAR
|Waikato
|Kaipātiki Project Inc
|$36,450.00
|SOLAR
|Auckland
|Meat the Need
|$96,774.00
|EV
|Nationwide
|Paetūmōkai Charitable Trust
|$32,880.00
|EV
|Wairarapa
|Glenavy Community Pool Trust
|$55,000.00
|SOLAR
|Otago
|Nelson Environment Centre Inc
|$86,573.00
|EV
|Nelson
|Raglan Community House Charitable Trust
|$19,331.55
|BATTERY
|Raglan
|Whanake House Charitable Trust
|$92,500.00
|EV
|Otago / Southland