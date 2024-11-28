Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwi Community Groups Receive Big Boost For Electrification Efforts

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Meridian

Waipuna solar panels (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand’s push towards a more electric future has been given a welcome boost, with 24 local projects being awarded a share of almost $1.6m in funding from Meridian’s annual Community Decarbonisation Fund.

With projects ranging in cost from $19,000 to $179,000, the funding will help these community groups achieve their electrification plans, reduce emissions and operating costs, and ensure more money is available for their work and reaching those in their community.

“We had a record number of applications this year, with growing awareness that electrification can both save money and benefit the environment,” says Meridian Chief Customer Officer Lisa Hannifin.

Now in its third year, Meridian’s Community Decarbonisation Fund was created to help community groups reduce emissions and costs through the funding of new electric vehicles and solar panel installations. This year the scope has been widened to include conversions from diesel to electric boilers, and batteries that allow electricity to be stored for when it is needed.

Almost $1.6m has been awarded to community groups throughout New Zealand this year, including youth support services, food charities seeking to reduce food waste and provide for families, and treasured community assets such as swimming pools and medical centres.

A full list of recipients is included at the bottom of this release.

“Meridian is proud to support these groups. Their electrification projects will make a positive difference to our environment, and a positive difference for communities throughout New Zealand. It’s another welcome step towards the sustainable, low carbon future that we are all aiming for,” says Lisa Hannifin.

Meridian’s Community Decarbonisation Fund uses the net proceeds from its Certified Renewable Energy product, which enables businesses to match their electricity use with an equivalent amount of renewable electricity from one of Meridian’shydro stationsorwind farms. This means they can report their Scope 2 emissions – those linked to energy use – as zero.

With more and more business customers joining Certified, the Community Decarbonisaton Fund has grown from $300,000 in 2022 to $1.6m in 2024.

“The beauty of Certified is that the more it grows, the more money we can provide for community groups. Our business customers who’ve signed up to Certified get to report their energy-linked emissions as zero, and at the same time they’re helping smaller community organisations to electrify and still stay focused on their vital community work.”

Community groups with an electrification project are encouraged to register their interest for the next round of funding from the Decarbonisation Community Fund, which opens next year.

Full list of recipients:

Applicants Requested Funding (GST exclusive) Type of Project Location 
Nourished for Nil $61,086.00 EV Hawke’s Bay 
Kaibosh $70,285.00 EV Wellington 
Hōhepa Wellington $62,458.81 EV Wellington 
High Country Medical Trust $179,469.00 SOLAR + BATTERY Twizel 
Brain Tree $56,797.63 SOLAR Canterbury 
National Heart Foundation of New Zealand $54,605.33 SOLAR Auckland 
Jubilee Budget Advisory Services $30,789.00 EV Southland 
Papanui Youth Development Trust $47,485.00 SOLAR Canterbury 
Te Puru Community Charitable Trust $41,000.00 SOLAR Auckland 
The Colonel Noel Percy Adams Trust (Melrose) Society (Melrose House) $42,549.09 BOILER Nelson 
Conservation Volunteers New Zealand $38,794.12 EV Canterbury 
Otara Waterways and Lake Trust $35,982.61 EV Auckland 
Orton Bradley Park Board $32,840.00 SOLAR Canterbury 
Diamond Harbour & Districts Health Support Group $24,906.20 SOLAR Canterbury 
Toroānui Marae Komiti Parihaka Trust $43,387.05 SOLAR Taranaki 
The Youth Hub Trust $72,105.74 SOLAR Canterbury 
Living Well Trust $54,000.00 SOLAR Waikato 
Kaipātiki Project Inc $36,450.00 SOLAR Auckland 
Meat the Need $96,774.00 EV Nationwide 
Paetūmōkai Charitable Trust $32,880.00 EV Wairarapa 
Glenavy Community Pool Trust $55,000.00 SOLAR Otago 
Nelson Environment Centre Inc $86,573.00 EV Nelson 
Raglan Community House Charitable Trust $19,331.55 BATTERY Raglan 
Whanake House Charitable Trust $92,500.00 EV Otago / Southland

© Scoop Media

