SolarZero Staff Are Demanding Answers After The Company Went Into Liquidation

Protest BlackRock 15 Customs St West 1pm Friday

Key points:

SolarZero was never turning a profit, including at the point of sale. The business was estimated to be cash flow positive in June 2025. This had never changed so why was there a u-turn in funding.

Minister Willis was briefed on the evolving situation at least one week ago. Claims that this happened in the hours prior are false

SolarZero staff are owed $1.5m in holiday pay. In addition there is $1.6 million owed in notice pay that would give all staff 1 month notice. Given BlackRock had recently paid $3m in consultants via SolarZero to review overseas solar opportunity's how is this just? Likewise the business had had $140 million of BlackRock money invested, why are we ok them walking away and not paying kiwis.

The board was made up of three BlackRock advisors - Charlie Reid, Valerie Speith and Samuel Dean, as well as Andy Booth and Simon McIver. The question remains where was the board governance in making sure that the business could sustain itself.

Small business owners - namely individual electrical business owners are owed $600k. The current government is about encouraging business owners, where is the support now.

BlackRock have signalled they want to further invest kiwis kiwisaver as per the announcement and Meredith Connell last year, how can we trust overseas investors to do the right thing.

Join us to do the just thing to get kiwis paid before Christmas.

