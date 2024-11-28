Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Transpower Announces Board Appointment

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower today announced the appointment by shareholding Ministers of Merryn York as a director.

Ms York is currently responsible for leading system design and focused on meeting the engineering challenges of a net-zero energy system at the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

Previously, Ms York has served as a Commissioner at the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC). Prior to joining the AEMC, she served as Chief Executive of Powerlink Queensland from 2011 to 2019.

Transpower Chair Dr Keith Turner said “Merryn brings a wealth of industry experience to the Board, particularly in transmission planning, regulatory investment and the delivery of major transmission projects. This will be extremely valuable to the Transpower board as we make significant investments in the network in the coming years. We look forward to welcoming her in January.”

Ms York’s appointment is effective 1 January 2025 and runs through to 31 October 2027.

