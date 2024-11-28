Port Nelson Welcomes New Pilot Launch Mānuka With Blessing Ceremony

The arrival of Port Nelson’s new Pilot Launch, Mānuka, was marked with a blessing led by local iwi representatives on Thursday morning.

(Photo/Supplied)

Held at Port Nelson's Coastal Berth, the ceremony brought together representatives from Port Nelson, iwi, and members of the Nelson City and Tasman District Councils. The name Mānuka was gifted to the vessel by iwi and holds significant local meaning, referencing Haulashore Island, which is also known as Mānuka.

Port Nelson Chief Executive Matt McDonald says Mānuka is a purpose-built vessel designed to support safer pilot transfers.

The 17.3-metre Hart Marine vessel is larger than the port’s current pilot launch, Waimea II, offering significantly enhanced stability and capabilities.

(Photo/Supplied)

“Mānuka is an important investment in the safety and efficiency of our operations at Port Nelson,” McDonald said. “The vessel provides a safer platform for our pilots, designed to handle the wide range of sea conditions typical in Tasman Bay. It also reflects our commitment to ensuring reliable services for all vessels entering and exiting our waters.”

Following the blessing, Mānuka immediately entered service, joining Waimea II for a training exercise in the harbour.

