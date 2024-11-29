Mining Industry Statistics For 2023 Released, Gold Royalties Up 19 Per Cent

New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (NZP&M) has publicly released its Mining Industry Statistics for the calendar year of 2023, the only nationwide compilation of statistics on minerals production, revenue from royalties, and industry expenditure on prospecting and exploration.

Included in the statistics is information reported to NZP&M regarding permits held under the Crown Minerals Act 1991, and information voluntarily provided via an annual survey of quarries producing industrial rocks and minerals.

The Annual Return of Industrial Rocks and Industrial Minerals Output survey is a particularly important tool for capturing a national picture of quarrying activity as many active quarries do not require a Crown minerals permit to operate. The 2023 survey drew a response rate of over 60 per cent, up from 38 per cent in 2022.

Key findings for 2023 include:

Gold production totaled 220 thousand ounces, a 2.5 per cent increase on the previous year.

Total government revenue from all royalties and Energy Resource Levies was up 2.6 per cent on 2022-23 to $242 million.

Total royalties from gold were $9.23 million, up 19.6 per cent on 2022-23, largely reflective of the strong gold price.

Total reported aggregate and industrial minerals production was up 17.9 per cent on 2022, with the biggest increases in the production of rock, sand and gravel mined for roading.

Coal production fell 1.4 per cent from 2022.

Minerals prospecting and exploration expenditure continues to be strong.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The data has a range of potential uses, including informing Government policy proposals such as Regional Deals between central and local government which could include sharing royalties generated by new and re-established exploration of the Crown minerals estate.

For more information, visit Annual minerals industry statistics and survey - New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (nzpam.govt.nz).

© Scoop Media

