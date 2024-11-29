Zenno Astronautics Secures Investment From Global Brain, One Of The Largest VCs In Japan

Left to right: Zenno Astronautics co-founders Sebastian Wieczorek (CIO & Head of Product) and Max Arshavsky (CEO) with Dr Reuben Brown (COO), and Erica Lloyd (CRO)

AUCKLAND, NZ, November 29, 2024 – New Zealand-headquartered Zenno Astronautics (Zenno), the space superconductor company, today announced the first close of a seed expansion funding round. New Zealand’s Global From Day One (GD1) led the round with significant investment from Shasta Ventures and support from other existing investors, including Nuance, K1W1, UniServices, NZVC and New Zealand Growth Capital Partners (NZGCP)’s Aspire Seed Fund.

In a significant new development, Global Brain, one of the largest venture capital firms in Japan with over USD 2 billion under management and extensive expertise in the space sector, joined the round. Contributing investment on behalf of ANA HOLDINGS and Mitsubishi Electric, two of Japan’s most prominent corporations, demonstrates strong international confidence in Zenno's superconducting technology for space applications.

Zenno is at the forefront of superconducting technologies for various space applications, first focusing on high-precision, fuel-free satellite positioning. Zenno’s product (Z01) scales to address demanding positioning requirements for satellites from 50kg and up to space station sized. The product addresses the ongoing need for satellites to reposition in orbit to maximise commercial value. The company’s patented superconducting electromagnet technology is engineered for reliability, scalability, and fully electric space functionality.

Zenno co-founder and CEO Max Arshavsky says, “Zenno builds for life in space. Our mission is to create enabling and highly scalable technologies that will allow humanity to prosper in space without dependence on Earth's resources, such as the need for fuel, radiation shielding, and frequent resupply of spacecraft in orbit.

“We are very pleased to partner with Global Brain and their lead, a space evangelist and pioneer, Mr Hidetaka Aoki, who will join Zenno’s board as an observer. This injection of expertise and capital will accelerate Zenno’s ability to deliver the benefits of our technology to global space sector customers.

“Partnerships with ANA HOLDINGS and Mitsubishi Electric will ensure that Zenno’s technology is available and deployed in the Japanese market.

Z01, the world’s first superconducting magnetic torquer for fuel-free spacecraft attitude control (Photo/Supplied)

“This investment round also underscores the shared ambitions of New Zealand and Japan—one of the world’s largest space economies—in advancing an innovative space ecosystem. Our two countries have much to gain from each other’s expertise: Zenno was the first company to take superconducting electromagnets to space, and Japan is the global leader in terrestrial applications and production of superconducting technologies.”

Global Brain Corporation CEO Yasuhiko Yurimoto says, “This represents Global Brain's first investment in New Zealand, and we are thrilled to support Zenno’s groundbreaking innovations in superconducting technology for space applications. Global Brain greatly values Zenno's technical expertise and visionary approach to advancing the space industry with scalable solutions. We are dedicated to leveraging our resources to support Zenno’s global growth, including their expansion into the Japanese market."

