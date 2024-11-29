Annual Balance Sheets: 2023 (provisional)
Annual balance sheets provide estimates of assets, liabilities, and net worth held by New Zealand institutional sectors at a point in time. These sectors include businesses, households, and government.
This release also records the flows between the annual stock balances of non-financial assets, financial assets, and financial liabilities, known as the accumulation accounts.
Key facts
In the year ended March 2023:
- New Zealand’s net worth decreased 0.4 percent as liabilities rose at a higher rate than assets
- household net worth decreased 2.8 percent, following an increase of 15.6 percent in the March 2022 year
- registered bank lending increased 3.6 percent, following an increase of 5.9 percent in the March 2022 year.
