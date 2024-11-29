Annual Balance Sheets: 2023 (provisional)

Annual balance sheets provide estimates of assets, liabilities, and net worth held by New Zealand institutional sectors at a point in time. These sectors include businesses, households, and government.

This release also records the flows between the annual stock balances of non-financial assets, financial assets, and financial liabilities, known as the accumulation accounts.

Key facts

In the year ended March 2023:

New Zealand’s net worth decreased 0.4 percent as liabilities rose at a higher rate than assets

household net worth decreased 2.8 percent, following an increase of 15.6 percent in the March 2022 year

registered bank lending increased 3.6 percent, following an increase of 5.9 percent in the March 2022 year.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Annual balance sheets: 2023 (provisional) : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/annual-balance-sheets-2023-provisional

