Annual Balance Sheets: 2023 (provisional)

Friday, 29 November 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Annual balance sheets provide estimates of assets, liabilities, and net worth held by New Zealand institutional sectors at a point in time. These sectors include businesses, households, and government.

This release also records the flows between the annual stock balances of non-financial assets, financial assets, and financial liabilities, known as the accumulation accounts.

Key facts

In the year ended March 2023:

  • New Zealand’s net worth decreased 0.4 percent as liabilities rose at a higher rate than assets
  • household net worth decreased 2.8 percent, following an increase of 15.6 percent in the March 2022 year
  • registered bank lending increased 3.6 percent, following an increase of 5.9 percent in the March 2022 year.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • Annual balance sheets: 2023 (provisional) : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/annual-balance-sheets-2023-provisional
