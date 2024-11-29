Government Finance Statistics (General Government): Year Ended June 2024

SolarZero: SolarZero Limited (in Liquidation) - Important Business Update

SolarZero’s customers will not be affected by the announcement. Ahead of the liquidation, the senior lenders appointed Verofi as the replacement service provider to ensure energy services to customers across the country were uninterrupted. The company has ceased operations from 4pm 26 Nov 2024. Russell Moore and Stephen Keen of Grant Thornton have been appointed as the liquidators of SolarZero.