DRIVEN Car Guide Crowns 2024 AA DRIVEN Car Of The Year

Friday, 29 November 2024, 12:06 pm
Press Release: NZME

New Zealand’s biggest automotive car awards, the AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year, has named the BYD Sealion 6 ‘super hybrid’ as its 2024 winner.

AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year recognises a diverse range of new car brands and models across New Zealand, selecting the year’s best vehicles. The judges choose the top three finalists in each of the eight categories, then pick a class winner, a top three overall, and finally, the Car of the Year winner.

The BYD Sealion 6 took out the top prize for its outstanding dynamics, performance, genuine practicality and economy. With super hybrid technology combined with its petrol engine, it offers quiet and economical running for the optimum range and results.

DRIVEN Car Guide Editor Dean Evans says: “The BYD Sealion 6 is simply too good not to award. In a year when buyers have moved away from pure electric vehicles for various reasons, there is still growing demand for greener, more ecologically friendly vehicles. The electrified markets have come alive with hybrids and plug-in hybrids proving supremely popular, especially in an SUV.

“The Sealion is a giant leap for BYD in New Zealand. They are here and they are very good, with the BYD Atto 3 helping quickly establish a very positive image in New Zealand.”

Jonathan Sergel from AA Motoring Services says: “We know Kiwis love the practicality of an SUV and in the Sealion 6 the Dual Mode Intelligence technology gives it a strong edge over its competitors, shifting into a new realm of energy innovation and range extending capability.

“It’s a great option for consumers looking to make a more sustainable choice without buying a full electric vehicle. Plus, with its 5-star Australasian New Car Assessment Programme safety rating, ample performance features, and reasonable price point, our team was undoubtedly impressed.

“The Sealion 6 is a sign of the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle market bridging the technology gap between what was and what is to come and is very deserving of the AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year title.”

Warren Willmot, Manager for BYD New Zealand is overjoyed with the AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year award.

“The Sealion 6 is BYD’s best-selling model. It’s the second best-selling electrified vehicle on the planet and the first of four Sealion models to launch over the next 12 months, to be joined by the Sealion 5, 7 and 9.

“Being a connected car, Sealion 6 will only continue to improve. BYD has several Over The Air updates in the coming months, including fine-tuning the Automatic Driver Assist System, add new features and improve driver comfort,” he says.

The Toyota RAV4 won the People’s Choice award for the fourth time in five years.

