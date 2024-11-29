Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Plumbers, Gasfitters And Drainlayers Board Drops ‘Journeyman’ And ‘Tradesman’ Names

Friday, 29 November 2024, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board

The Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board has announced from 1 April 2025 it will no longer use ‘tradesman’ and ‘journeyman’ for two of their three registration classes, in a move to make it clearer for the public to understand what work their plumber, gasfitter or drainlayer are authorised to do.

The changes, which come into effect 1 April 2025, will see Journeyman Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers become Restricted Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers, and Tradesman Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers will simply become Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers.

There is no change to the highest registration class, Certifying Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers.

Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board Chief Executive Aleyna Hall says the name changes align with the Board’s priority of protecting public health and safety.

“When a consumer goes onto the public register and searches a plumber, gasfitter, or drainlayer’s licence details, the Board wants them to be able to easily understand they’re getting the right person for the right job.”

“Knowing what work practitioners can do, and what level of supervision they need to work under, will help keep consumers and communities safe.”

Hall says the name change also brings New Zealand into line with other countries such as Australia, South Africa and Canada.

“It was the right time to make this change, and these names are much more reflective of the modern workplace. Hopefully allowing it to be seen as a rewarding, inclusive industry to get into for all.”

The name changes will take effect next April to align with the new licensing year, she says. “If anyone wants to check what licence type a plumber, gasfitter of drainlayer holds, and what work they can do, they can check the Board’s website www.pgdb.co.nz for more information.”

