Bell Gully Is Named Large Law Firm Of The Year At The New Zealand Law Awards 2024

Bell Gully is named large law firm of the year at the New Zealand Law Awards 2024 held on Thursday 28 November in Auckland.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, working alongside clients on some of New Zealand’s most significant and innovative matters,” Bell Gully chair and partner Torrin Crowther said.

The Bell Gully team had a busy year advising on a number of matters including:

Jarden Wealth on its arrangements with National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) to combine their NZ wealth advisory and asset management businesses, in partnership with Pacific Equity Partners, to create NZ’s largest wealth advisory and asset management business with NZ$42 billion worth of funds under management, administration and advice.

Brookfield, a leading global investment manager with over US$800 billion of assets under management, on the sale of its 49.95% stake in One NZ to Infratil for NZ$1.8 billion.

BGH Capital and Sixth Street consortium (and BGH Capital on its consortium arrangements) on the consortium’s successful NZ$1.6 billion acquisition of NZX and ASX-listed Pushpay Holdings Limited by way of scheme of arrangement.

The sale of HSBC’s New Zealand retail lending book to Pepper Home Loans. This matter was significant in terms of the scale, with the transacted book having a sale value of NZ$1.4 billion.

Crown Infrastructure Partners on the second landmark transaction under the IFF Act providing funding to the Wellington City Council for the construction of a sludge minimisation facility at Moa Point.

Congratulations to all those who were recognised in the New Zealand Law Awards 2024.

