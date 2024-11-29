ANZLF Steering Committee Celebrates 20 Years Of Trans-Tasman Leadership

The Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) Steering Committee met in Sydney today to celebrate the Forum’s 20th anniversary and discuss the future of the trans-Tasman partnership.

The meeting provided an opportunity to reflect on the ANZLF’s activities in 2024, including participation in ministerial business dialogues on both climate change, and trade and investment. The Committee also discussed broader regional and global issues, identifying actionable recommendations to advance the bilateral partnership, particularly in the areas of digital collaboration and regional engagement.

"CEOs emphasised the importance of promoting the comprehensive Closer Economic Relations Agreement to the region and amplifying our voice, bargaining power and influence in international fora," said New Zealand co-Chair Greg Lowe, Strategic Advisor at Beca Group.

Mr Lowe also highlighted the ANZLF’s commitment to fostering collaboration between indigenous businesses and emerging leaders through the ANZLF Indigenous Business Sector Group and ANZLF Emerging Leaders Programme.

Australian co-Chair John Paitaridis, CEO of CyberCX, emphasised the need for continued investment in high-impact collaborative opportunities. Mr Paitaridis called for common policies, and consistent standards and regulations to enhance our joint competitiveness, saying increased economic integration demands not only significant political effort, but also the business engagement that the ANZLF facilitates.

The ANZLF Steering Committee is committed to driving positive outcomes for both Australia and New Zealand. Established earlier this year, it is a key component of the ANZLF’s renewed strategic direction, bringing together leading trans-Tasman CEOs to directly influence the Forum’s agenda and shape the bilateral relationship.

Steering Committee Members

Australia

John Paitaridis, CEO, CyberCX (Co-Chair)

Bran Black, CEO, Business Council of Australia

Maria Fernandez, CEO, Boeing Australia, NZ and South Pacific

Matt Halliday, CEO, Ampol AU

Stephen Harrison, Group CFO, Woolworths

Ian Narev, CEO, Seek Limited

Michael Schnieder, Managing Director, Bunnings Group Limited NZ

Ranj Samrai, Director (Australia)

New Zealand

Greg Lowe, Strategic Growth Adviser, Beca (Co-Chair)

Jason Boyes, CEO, Infratil

Kiri Hannifin, Chief Sustainability & Corporate Affairs Officer, Air New Zealand

Traci Houpapa, CEO, Federation of Māori Authorities

Carrie Hurihanganui, CEO, Auckland Airport

Roger Gray, CEO, Port of Auckland NZ

Malcolm Johns, CEO Genesis Energy

Stefan Korn, CEO, Callaghan Innovation

Tracey Ryan, CEO (NZ), Aurecon

Vittoria Short, CEO, ASB Bank

Stephen Jacobi, Director (New Zealand)

