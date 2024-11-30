$1.5 Million Win For Ashburton Strike Player

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Strike player from Ashburton after winning $1.5 million in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at Paper Plus Ashburton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Lotto player from Christchurch will also be celebrating after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at New World Bishopdale in Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

