Top Trade Me Properties Of 2024 Revealed

15 November 2024

A marble-clad man cave penthouse, a French-inspired chateau, and a unique glamping setup are among the most popular property listings on Trade Me for 2024.

Trade Me Property Customer Director Gavin Lloyd said the list showcases some of the weird and wonderful homes in New Zealand.

“Leading the pack is the penthouse at the Metropolitan Tower, which has a $10 million price tag,” he said. “This luxurious 'man cave' attracted a whopping 148,441 views, the most of any property this year. The home is themed around Gotham City and features a rotating Chevrolet Impala bed.”

The story behind getting the muscle car into place is almost as epic as the property itself. “The owner had to hire a helicopter from Australia because no Kiwi helicopter could lift the car. They even closed surrounding streets as the chopper flew over Albert Park to drop it onto the deck.”

In second place, with 109,280 views, is a faux-castle in Half Moon Bay. “The medieval-themed house has been a popular short-term rental for the past decade and probably hosted a few Game of Thrones parties in its day," said Lloyd.

Just 200 views behind in third place is a one-of-a-kind home in Maraetai, Manukau, that had everyone in a spin. “Known locally as "The Lighthouse," the house rotates 360 degrees every 33 minutes. A short walk to the beach, this property would make a fantastic novelty short-term rental,” he said.



In Wellsford, aviation enthusiasts flocked to view a rural property with its own airstrip and plane hangar. “This property, which attracted just shy of 100,000 views, includes a 527 sqm family home and an 870-metre-long sealed runway,” Lloyd explained. “Why sit in traffic when you can fly?”

At fifth place, with over 95,000 views, is Chateau Pont-Noir, a French-inspired home in Dairy Flat. “Some homeowners love to bring a bit of somewhere else with them when building their dream home,” said Lloyd.

Others have a simpler life in mind. An alternative lifestyle saw 91,000 Kiwis to check out this semi-permanent dome tent on the outskirts of New Plymouth. “Insulated and self-sufficient, the property had support sheds for cooking and ablutions, with an emphasis on sustainability and alternative living.”

Two properties from Remuera’s northern slopes made the top ten. “The seventh-place listing, with over 81,000 views, is a luxury home close to the CBD, complete with a heated pool, retractable roof sunshade, and a three-car garage.”

“We all daydream about living in the south of France but with this Waiheke Provence-style cottage, it’s only a ferry ride away,” says Lloyd. “Our number eight is built with mud bricks and repurposed materials. Nearly 78,000 people clicked on it. A wonderful internal courtyard and views over the neighbouring vineyard.”

In ninth place is a quirky 90s stucco home by Wellington architect Roger Walker. With retro flair and a turret guest suite, this pink-and-green home attracted over 72,000 views. “Spread over four levels, with a glass roof above the kitchen and dining area, it’s still a stylish design after all these years,” said Lloyd.

The final home to make the top ten is fit for a King. “This Remuera mansion captivated nearly 68,000 of us. A huge water feature and lush foliage growing up the exterior walls. An immaculate Italianate garden and views down the valley to the harbour. “The property originally had a billiards room and a ballroom, but has since been modernised with bar areas, a gym and Pilates room. How times have changed,” Lloyd concluded.

© Scoop Media

