ASB Lowers Fixed Mortgage Rates

ASB has today announced adjustments to its fixed mortgage rates, following the bank’s reductions across floating mortgage rates last week. ASB’s latest changes include a 20-basis point reduction to its 1-year term, down to a joint market-leading rate of 5.79%.

ASB has also reduced some of its term deposit rates by between 10 and 20 basis points.

All rate adjustments are effective immediately for new and current customers.

Fixed home lending term Previous rate New rate Rate decrease 6-month 6.39% 6.19% -0.20% 1-year 5.99% 5.79% -0.20% 18-month 5.79% 5.59% -0.20% 2-year 5.69% 5.49% -0.20% 3-year 5.69% 5.59% -0.10%

