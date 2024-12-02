ASB Lowers Fixed Mortgage Rates

Monday, 2 December 2024, 11:28 am Press Release: ASB
ASB has today announced adjustments to its fixed mortgage
rates, following the bank’s reductions across floating
mortgage rates last week. ASB’s latest changes include a
20-basis point reduction to its 1-year term, down to a joint
market-leading rate of 5.79%.
ASB has also reduced
some of its term deposit rates by between 10 and 20 basis
points.
All rate adjustments are effective immediately
for new and current customers.
