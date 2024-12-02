BlueRock Helps Entrepreneurial SMEs Access Thousands In R&D Tax Incentives

Two Christchurch-based business advisors are facilitating innovation and growth in Kiwi SMEs and early-stage companies by helping them access thousands of dollars in tax incentives they would otherwise have missed out on.

BlueRock, a multidisciplinary Australian advisory firm, expanded to New Zealand in 2022. Led by Christchurch-raised director Tom Moore, the business aims to help innovative New Zealand businesses and startups secure government grants and tax incentives.

With a primary focus on research and development (R&D) funding, BlueRock prepares grant applications and tax incentive claims on behalf of Kiwi entrepreneurs looking to fund their business innovation projects. Clients engage BlueRock for its expertise, recognising the value of a service that not only saves them time but also delivers strong, reliable results.

BlueRock is headquartered in Melbourne, where it has emerged as a fast-growing network of business and private wealth advisors. The firm gets its name from a combination of the Carlton ‘Blues’ Australian Rules football club, and American professional wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Designed and run by entrepreneurs - referred to as ‘Blue Rockers’ - Moore says the company was founded on the vision that ‘If you do things you love with people you care about, good things happen’.

Moore initially worked for BlueRock in Australia after learning this field when working as an R&D tax consultant with a top UK firm. He spearheaded the creation of BlueRock in New Zealand and shortly thereafter he partnered with Dr Corey Laverty, a grant funding specialist who has also repatriated to New Zealand after spending time in Germany and Australia.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I was in Melbourne during the Covid lockdowns and wanted to move home. So, we accelerated the expansion of BlueRock and launched it as a disruptive startup here in New Zealand,” he explains, noting that he also still leads BlueRock’s Australian R&D and Incentives team of 12 advisors.

“Meeting Corey was serendipitous. We were both in the right place at the right time. He has a wealth of experience and expertise, and the New Zealand business community is fortunate to have him here.”

Moore says BlueRock is focused on three key funding programmes to incentivise businesses to conduct R&D locally. Under these programmes, innovators can receive between 15 and 57 percent as ‘cash back’ through tax incentives.

“While these programmes are more accessible than many people realise, they can be challenging to navigate, which is where BlueRock assists in helping you understand the complexities and complete the applications correctly.”

© Scoop Media

