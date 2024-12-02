The Sporting News Announces Partners With DAZN To Commercialise Its Sports And Entertainment Content In Australia And NZ

Leading sports digital website, network and content producers, The Sporting News, today announced a significant strategic partnership and expansion to its network following an agreement with the leading global sports streaming platform, DAZN.

In Australia, DAZN’s sports and entertainment content and channels generate more than 8 million long form, brand safe streams a month on YouTube, which can now be directly targeted through contextual ad campaigns.

As part of the agreement, The Sporting News will support DAZN commercialise its content and channels in Australia and New Zealand.

DAZN VP Media & Revenue strategy, Rodrigo Ventosa, said: “Australia is a growing focus for our business due to the sheer size and scale of consumption that we’ve built organically in the region. As our footprint expands and evolves globally, we are thrilled to collaborate withThe Sporting News, in further commercialising the Premium DAZN Video sports offering globally. The Sporting News’ market knowledge and expertise in driving premium video sales will be crucial in maximising the value of our offering.”

The Sporting News Executive Vice President ANZ, Wade Maris, said: “The addition of DAZN allows us to expand our network offering further, solidifying our position as a global leader in sports video, whilst complementing our growing streaming offering with the popular NFL League Pass, DAZN Group, beIN SPORTS and the NBA League Pass in Australia.”

The DAZN partnership follows The Sporting News’s agreement with beIN SPORTS for the commercialisation of its SVOD, website and social sports offering. beIN SPORTS is the destination for international football, tennis, and rugby enthusiasts, offering over 4,000 live events per year, including a wide array of live and on-demand football content, like LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, English Football League with events like the Carabao Cup and the Championship, lus Scottish Professional Football League, Africa Cup of Nations, and more. Fans can catch thrilling tennis events, encompassing the ATP and WTA tours, Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup in Australia.

About The Sporting News

The Sporting News was established in the US in 1886 and is the country’s oldest sports publication initially renowned for its baseball coverage. Today, Sporting News Holdings is the first truly global digital sports media company, with offices in the US, Australia, the UK, Japan and Argentina. In Australia, The Sporting News offers the Sporting News website that includes partners NBA, Goal, Soccerway, RugbyPass.com, Rugby AU, DAZN and NFL content. The SVOD network offers the live NFL Games Pass on DAZN, the NBA League Pass, DAZN Boxing, and now beIN Sports, plus a YouTube network offering football, NFL, boxing, gaming, golf, and extreme sports. The Sporting News Australia also offers content production and design, integrated campaigns and competition management for brands, live events, podcasts and vodcasts, original, themed programming and creator-led content in the sports category.

About DAZN:

DAZN is the home of European football, women’s football, boxing and MMA, and the NFL (excl. USA). We are building the ultimate sports entertainment platform, based on premium sports rights, world-leading tech, and multi-platform distribution. DAZN believes that fans from across the globe should be able to watch, read, bet, play, share, socialize, buy tickets and merchandise, all in one place, with one account, one wallet and one app.

