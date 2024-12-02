Tech Competition To Heat Up In Rotorua With New JB Hi-Fi Store

27 November 2024 - JB Hi-Fi is gearing up to ignite competition in the Rotorua retail scene, with its new store opening on Friday, 6 December—just in time for the festive season.

The new store, conveniently located in Rotorua Central among other prominent tech retailers, promises consumers a range of products and unbeatable value.

Tim Edwards, Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, said the new store will make it even easier for those shopping in the area to find exactly what they’re looking for at the best prices.

“The team have worked incredibly hard to have the store open in time for Christmas, ensuring that the people of Rotorua have extensive choice and incredible value for their Christmas shopping.”

“Whether you're on an entertainment or technology mission, checking out what's new, or flicking through the vinyl racks, the new store will give you a great shopping experience with the unique JB Hi-Fi style and fun that we’re known for.”

Tim notes that the store will offer the famous price match promise available at JB Hi-Fi stores nationwide.

“If you find a better price elsewhere, come in-store or go online and ask our team for a deal. We’re committed to making sure our customers get the best value, every time.”

The Rotorua store has created 30 new jobs for the city to meet the expected demand.

Te Arorangi Shorrock, Store Manager of JB Hi-Fi Rotorua, said that after months of intensive training, the team is ready to open the doors and welcome customers.

“We couldn’t be happier to be opening a store here in Rotorua. Our team is dedicated to delivering expert service and ensuring customers find exactly what they need.”

The Rotorua store is the eighth new store for JB Hi-Fi in the last two years and part of the retailer’s ambitious growth plan for New Zealand. JB Hi-Fi has recently opened new stores in Invercargill, Christchurch, Pukekohe, Nelson and Hamilton, as well as Auckland and Christchurch airports, while revamping existing stores nationwide with their new-look fit-out.

Doors officially open for JB Hi-Fi Rotorua on Friday, 6 December.

