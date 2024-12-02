Man Sentenced In Whangārei District Court For Issuing Fake Gas Certificates & Carrying Out Unsafe Gasfitting Work

John Arthur sentenced for falsely advertising and working as a gasfitter

Sentenced under the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Act 2006

Ordered to pay a fine of $8,000

John Arthur was sentenced in the Whangārei District Court on Friday for unlawfully working as a gasfitter and falsely advertising himself as a registered gasfitter. Mr Arthur has never been authorised to carry out gasfitting work in New Zealand.

The charges relate to multiple incidents in 2022 where Mr Arthur misled members of the public and carried out unsafe gasfitting work, endangering lives.

In November 2022, Mr Arthur completed gasfitting work on a motorhome in Te Awamutu after responding to a post on a Facebook motorhome group. Despite the vehicle owner explicitly asking if he was authorised, Mr Arthur falsely claimed to be licensed.

After he left the site, the motorhome owner discovered the work was incomplete. A certified gasfitter inspected the work and found it to be non-compliant, unsafe and requiring complete removal.

Similarly, in September 2022, Mr Arthur was engaged to install a gas water heater in a motorhome in Whangārei. The water heater worked for only two days. Upon investigation, a certified gasfitter identified significant safety risks, including improper alignment of the water heaters flue. This misalignment could have led to gas build-up, poor combustion, or even a fire.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In 2023, Mr Arthur falsely posed as a registered gasfitter to management at a Northland marina offering gasfitting services including issuing gasfitting certificates. He inspected a privately owned vessel, issuing a “gas inspection sheet” and supplying a business card that had a fake registration number on it. Marina management upon discovering he was not authorised to carry out gasfitting work, reported him to the Board.

Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board Chief Executive Aleyna Hall emphasised the serious risks posed by unauthorised gasfitting work.

“The potential effects of Mr Arthur’s gasfitting work on the Whangārei motorhome could have been devastating,” said Ms Hall.

“Despite being contacted by the Board, he continued to perform unsafe gasfitting work, showing little regard for the safety of the public.”

“The $8,000 fine, the largest fine imposed this year for unauthorised gasfitting work, sends a strong message. It is a deterrent to those working without a registration or licence. The Board will take action against anyone putting the health and safety - and in this case lives – of the public at risk when working without being authorised to do so.”

Ms Hall adds ahead of the summer holidays, if boat or caravan owners need gasfitting work done, make sure their practitioner is licensed to do the work. “Make sure your holiday goes smoothly by checking that your gasfitter has a current licence on the public register at www.pgdb.co.nz.”

Notes:

Unauthorised gasfitting has a maximum fine of $50,000

Holding self out to be a licensed gasfitter has a maximum fine of $10,000

This is the sixth District Court prosecution under the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Act 2006 in the last six months. Recent sentencings include:

1. In August 2024 another Whangārei man was ordered to pay $4,100 reparation for unauthorised gasfitting.

2. In July 2024 Bryan Martin was sentenced in the Manukau District Court for falsely advertising and working as a plumber.

3. Santini Renney was sentenced and fined $7,500 in the Taupō District Court in July 2024 for unlawfully completing sanitary plumbing work and falsely advertising as a plumber.

4. A man was sentenced and fined $3,000 in the Porirua District Court in June 2024 for unauthorised work.

5. Graeme Kyle was sentenced and fined $9,000 in June 2024 for carrying out electrical and plumbing work while unlicensed at a Dannevirke property that risked the health and safety of the property and its occupants.

© Scoop Media

