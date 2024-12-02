Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Givealittle For SolarZero Staff And Contractors Shafted By BlackRock

Monday, 2 December 2024, 8:35 pm
Press Release: SolarZero Affected Staff

Three weeks out from Christmas, former SolarZero staff have set up a give a little page to help staff.

On Tuesday last week (27th November) BlackRock liquidated SolarZero. Over 160 staff were asked to leave the building immediately. Holiday pay, notice period and contractors have not been paid. One month before Christmas and with no prospect of finding jobs until February, over 160 workers have been thrown on the street.

The give a little page will be used to help staff and contractors in this difficult time.

It is outrageous that a massive company like BlackRock can just walk away owing over $4m to 165 staff and as many as 100 contractors in unpaid invoices, holiday pay and notice period.

Kiwis can support SolarZero staff and signal their displeasure with BlackRock by making a donation to the Givealittle Page

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/a-holiday-miracle-exsolarzero-staff

© Scoop Media

