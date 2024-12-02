Success Sown 30 Years Ago For Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand

In 1993 New Zealand’s wine industry had a vision to increase its wine exports from $41m to $100m by the year 2000. That boldness over thirty years ago sowed the seeds that set the New Zealand wine industry on its way to establishing its Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ) programme which celebrates three decades in 2025.

Fabian Yukich, Chair New Zealand Winegrowers says “The industry leaders were passionate and innovative. They could see the opportunities for an export-focused wine industry. They knew the importance of sustainability to ensure New Zealand wine would be internationally renowned for its premium reputation. They also believed the way forward was to unite winegrowers and winemakers. Working together would ensure success.”

In 1995, after researching international options the previous year, five enthusiastic vineyards participated in the first scorecard system to measure impacts over time and encourage positive enhancements to vineyard management. This trial resulted in the framework for the new sustainability programme that was later named Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ).

Fast-forward to 2002, wine exports were $246m per annum, far exceeding the initial goal that was set in 1993. By this time over 100 vineyards were participating, and 10 wineries had joined the programme. In 2004 independent audits were introduced for vineyards, and two years later they were introduced for participating wineries.

The next milestone occurred in 2007/2008. Creating a brand logo that could only be obtained for wine when 100% of the grapes and the winemaking facilities were certified by SWNZ. In 2008 New Zealand wine exports had reached $800m per annum.

Over thirty years SWNZ has evolved into a robust, independently audited programme that now certifies 96% of New Zealand’s vineyard area and approximately 90% of wine production by volume. That level of participation by both winegrowers and winemakers sets this programme apart as the only one of its kind around the world. In 2024 exports of New Zealand wine exceeded $2b per annum.

The SWNZ programme has never sat still but has continuously evolved to meet an ever-changing world. It focuses on six key areas: Climate Change, Water, Waste, Plant Protection, Soil and People.

One thing that has remained constant for the last thirty years and will continue to reassure wine lovers around the world, is the high level of commitment New Zealand wine has to a sustainable future that drives its unique and distinctive wines.

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE WINEGROWING NEW ZEALAND (SWNZ)

Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ) is owned and operated by New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW), the industry body for New Zealand's grape growers and winemakers. SWNZ is based on continuous improvement and alignment with standards and benchmarks, which ensures members meet best practice guidelines for sustainability in the vineyard and winery. SWNZ certifies all parts of the New Zealand-based production chain including vineyards, wineries, bottling facilities, and brands.

Uniting both winegrowers and winemakers sets this programme apart as the only one of its kind around the world with 96% of New Zealand's producing vineyard area certified by SWNZ, and approximately 90% of the wine produced in New Zealand processed in SWNZ-certified facilities.

The SWNZ programme is based on a framework of six key focus areas of sustainability (drawing on the UN Sustainable Development Goals as a foundation): Climate Change; Water; Waste; Soil; Plant Protection; and People.

In August 2024, as part of its Sustainability goals, New Zealand Winegrowers launched the industry’s Roadmap to Net Zero 2050. Providing its members, and the wider supply chain, with a way forward to mitigate and reduce emissions over the coming decades. Roadmap to Net Zero 2050 | New Zealand Wine

In 2025, SWNZ will be changing Biosecurity planning from voluntary to a mandatory requirement within the programme. As a small island nation at the edge of the world, plant protection and biodiversity are of the utmost importance for a sustainable future.

