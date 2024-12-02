Radio Hauraki And Dad’s Pies Team Up To Create Unique Kiwi Pie As Voted By Listeners

A competition encouraging Radio Hauraki listeners to submit their best pie flavour ideas has led to the nationwide launch of a unique angus steak and jalapeno cheese pie in collaboration with Dad’s Pies.

After a massive nationwide search that had thousands of entries followed by a public vote of the top four flavours, Radio Hauraki audiences ultimately crowned this flavour the winner. From today Kiwis can get their hands on the Hauraki Pie from their local BP Wildbean Cafe, supermarket or dairy.

The culinary collaboration serves as a coming together of two iconic Kiwi brands that share a common history. Just like the pie, Radio Hauraki and Dad’s Pies are both proudly New Zealand-made and this was a unique opportunity for them to join forces to create something paying homage to Kiwi culture and innovation.

Kate Britten, Radio Hauraki Promotions Director, says this is an exciting development for Radio Hauraki.

“It’s a unique direction for a radio brand to take but one that embraces the Radio Hauraki pioneering (pie oneering) spirit that we aim to inject in all our brand marketing and promotional tactics.”

General Manager of Dad’s Pies Tom Grooten says: “It’s been so exciting to work closely with Radio Hauraki and their listeners to bring to the shelves a pie we think all Kiwis (who like things a bit spicy) will love this summer! We know from our Red Beach bakery days in 1981 that a day at the beach isn’t quite right, unless it has a side of delicious Dad’s Pies.

“At Dad’s Pies, we stick to our roots by using top-notch ingredients, all mixed with a level of passion and innovation to whip up some seriously tasty pies. The opportunity to collaborate with Radio Hauraki was a no brainer, as they are also a brand that values its history and maintains the same beliefs that their founding radio hosts had back in 1966.”

From today’s launch until the end of March next year, Radio Hauraki will be running a competition that will see every customer who takes a picture with their pie automatically go in the draw to win $5000.

