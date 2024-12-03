Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Imports Of Transportation Services Pick Up

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 11:53 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The value of imported international transportation services was $1.7 billion in the September 2024 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

Transportation services comprise expenditures for carrying goods and people into and out of New Zealand, other supporting services, as well as postal and courier services.

New Zealand spending on transportation services in the September 2024 quarter was slightly up ($11 million or 0.7 percent) compared with the September 2023 quarter. The two main components of transportation services, sea and air transportation, had contrasting movements over the same period.

Imported air transport services values were up $41 million, while sea transport was down $28 million when compared with the same quarter last year.

Sea transport services include freight and other sea transport. Air transport services include passenger (international airfares), freight, and other air transport.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

  • Imports of transportation services pick up: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/imports-of-transportation-services-pick-up
  • International trade: September 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-trade-september-2024-quarter
