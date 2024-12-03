SYSPRO Extends Global Footprint With Strategic Acquisition Of UK-Based NexSys

SYSPRO, a leading global software provider for the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire long-standing partner, NexSys, a specialist provider of digital manufacturing and distribution software in the UK, and part of Alternative Investment Market (AIM) listed K3 Business Technology Group Plc.

The carve-out acquisition of NexSys is a key milestone in SYSPRO’s strategy to expand its global footprint, strengthening its presence in the UK and extending its reach across Europe. The acquisition will also enable SYSPRO to expand its highly regarded digital manufacturing suite with new products and capabilities designed to meet the evolving needs of global customers. SYSPRO's expanded digital manufacturing suite empowers midmarket manufacturing and distribution organisations to drive automation, visibility and traceability of their operations in a cloud, on-premise or hybrid environment, delivering best-of-benchmark efficiency and quality production processes.

The announcement comes shortly after Advent, a leading global private equity investor, took ownership of SYSPRO in October. The acquisition marks the first major initiative under the new ownership, reflecting a bold strategic vision centered on growth through targeted investments. By leveraging Advent’s backing and SYSPRO’s deep industry expertise, the company will continue to expand its footprint, enhance its product offering, and deliver increased value to customers worldwide.

The acquisition builds on a long and successful partnership between SYSPRO and NexSys, during which NexSys established itself as a trusted provider of digital solutions to manufacturing and distribution companies across the UK. This strong alignment in delivering excellence and driving customer success made the decision to join forces a natural progression. At the same time, SYSPRO remains committed to its value-added channel strategy, ensuring its partner ecosystem continues to thrive as a driver of growth and innovation globally.

“NexSys has been a valued partner for many years, and we’re delighted to formally welcome them into SYSPRO,” said Jaco Maritz, Chief Executive Officer of SYSPRO. “This acquisition marks an important step in expanding our market presence in the UK and Europe, as well as purpose-built software products to enhance our high-quality software suite, setting the tone for a new phase in SYSPRO’s business evolution. The NexSys team brings exceptional talent, deep industry knowledge, and proven solutions and capabilities, which align seamlessly with our customer-centric approach and strategic vision. By combining our strengths, we enhance our market position to deliver even greater value to the manufacturing and distribution sectors.”

Jaco Maritz, Chief Executive Officer of SYSPRO / Supplied

“Joining SYSPRO is a significant milestone for our company,” said Nick McGrane, Managing Director of NexSys. “We are confident that this will open new opportunities for our team and customers, enabling us to combine our expertise, expand the SYSPRO software suite, and create a stronger and more competitive business.”

The transaction is expected to close in January pending final shareholder approval and customary regulatory and closing conditions.

Torch Partners served as the financial adviser for SYSPRO. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

