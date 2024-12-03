Takapuna Revelling In Retail Spending Surge

Takapuna retail district (Photo/Supplied)

Takapuna has strengthened its position as one of Auckland’s leading retail and hospitality destinations, with new credit card data for October showing a significant rise in retail spending, compared to the same month last year.

Marketview credit card data shows October retail spending for the seaside suburb on Auckland’s North Shore increasing by more than $2.1 million, up 12.8% on October 2023. The growth is particularly strong when compared to the Auckland-wide trend which saw a 2.3% decline in retail spending over the same period. It also positions Takapuna in the top two retail destinations in Auckland for October.

The surge in October spending caps off a successful few months for Takapuna, with spending up 3% in September and 6.3% in August. Notably, both the volume of transactions and the average transaction value increased, signalling not just more locals and visitors shopping and dining in the precinct, but a willingness to spend more during their visits.

Takapuna Beach Business Association chief executive Terence Harpur says the strong retail spending figures and continued growth reflects Takapuna’s unique appeal, bolstered by a calendar of vibrant events that draw locals and visitors alike. Highlights in recent months have included the Takapuna Winter Lights, the Latin Fiesta, Summer Days Festival, and the Takapuna Rocks Classic Car Show.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Takapuna boasts over 130 hospitality venues, a number that continues to grow as the area becomes increasingly recognised for its excellent cafes, restaurants, and bars. The addition of a new open-air high street on Hurstmere Road and new town square has enhanced the shopping experience with a mix of premium retail, alfresco dining, and easy access to over 4,000 parking spaces,” says Harpur.

“The latest data is just another reminder that Takapuna is a great place to do business, be in business or invest in. The precinct continues to prove itself as a destination of choice. Whether it’s our bustling hospitality scene, diverse retail offerings, or exciting events, people are coming here to shop, dine, and enjoy the incredible lifestyle Takapuna offers. The ongoing investment in our public spaces and infrastructure ensures Takapuna is well-placed to continue this upward trend."

© Scoop Media

