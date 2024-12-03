Upcoming Adjustments To Air New Zealand Domestic Network

The airline is today announcing some minor changes to its domestic and regional schedule as part of its regular network review process. The changes will be applied between February and June 2025.

Air New Zealand constantly reviews its network to ensure it is responding to market dynamics. Domestic flying continues to be impacted by softer demand, particularly across corporate and government customers, and at the same time, operating costs continue to rise. This environment has led to today’s announcement to make some small changes in the areas most impacted by less flying.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic, Scott Carr notes that the airline has been responding to the domestic economy for a number of months now and today’s changes are a continuation of the airline’s ability to adapt to the changing market while still meeting the needs of the communities the airline serves.

“Like other airlines in Aotearoa, our domestic business continues to be impacted by challenging conditions, including high operating costs and soft domestic demand, particularly across corporate and government customers. As a result, we’ve made some changes to our services in the areas where we are seeing the most impact from less flying. We understand these changes will affect some of our customers' upcoming travel plans and as always, we’ll work with everyone impacted to rebook their travel.

“These reductions not only allow us to more appropriately respond to the level of demand we are experiencing, but they also give the airline a small amount of resilience to improve recovery options in the event of a flight disruption on our regional network. We will continue to monitor domestic demand and will review the schedule from July onwards closer to the time.”

The changes to the schedule will be made on Monday 9 December 2024 and will result in 2% fewer seats on the domestic network over a short four-month period.

Customers with flights on these routes between February and June 2025 will be contacted directly with alternative options if their flight has been impacted. Customers do not need to contact Air New Zealand proactively.

