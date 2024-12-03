Southern Discoveries Launches New Milford Sound Combo Experience

A Southern Discoveries charter boat cruises through the picturesque Milford Sound. PHOTO CREDIT: Mark Clinton Photography

Milford Sound's original cruise company Southern Discoveries has unveiled a new tourism product that allows guests to visit two iconic New Zealand attractions in a one-day experience.

The Milford Sound Cruise & Milford Track excursion combines a scenic cruise of Milford Sound with a self-guided walk on the world-famous Milford Track.

Southern Discoveries has partnered with Milford Sound track transport operator Fiordland Outdoors to run the trips, which will run throughout the peak Fiordland season (October - May). Guests are transported from Deepwater Basin in Milford Sound to Sandfly Point on the Milford Track with Fiordland Outdoors, where they have three to four hours to walk the trail independently. After exploring what is often considered one of New Zealand's most high-profile experiences, they then join a two-hour nature cruise in the fiord with Southern Discoveries.

A tramper hiking the Milford Track Day Walk stands on the Giant Gate Falls swing bridge (Photo/Supplied)

Southern Discoveries CEO Kerry Walker says the partnership leverages the local expertise of both companies while giving guests the flexibility to take things at their own pace.

"The self-guided component really enhances the experience for guests. They can take their time along the track, taking in the sounds of native birdlife, the Arthur River, and all the majesty of Fiordland.

"The cruise component of the trip is just as enriching; our team on board provides in-depth commentary while keeping a keen eye out for the locals — seals, dolphins, and maybe even the rare Fiordland Crested Penguin.”

Fiordland Outdoors co-owner Christine Wallace says there is a great synergy between Southern Discoveries and her company.

“Both Fiordland Outdoors and Southern Discoveries thrive on delivering immersive experiences for guests,” she says. “By combining these two incredible adventures in one trip, people can really make the most of their time in Milford Sound.

“This trip makes it easy for people to get out into nature. They can hike the first section of the Milford Track without having to arrange huts, overnight gear or guides and then jump on the Milford Sound cruise to get up close to waterfalls and wildlife. That’s more than most visitors to Milford Sound can do in a day!”

About the Milford Sound Cruise & Milford Track Experience

The Milford Sound Cruise & Milford Track experience includes a boat transfer from Deepwater Basin in Milford Sound to Sandfly Point for a 3-4 hour (11km) independent walk exploring the Milford Track. Guests then join the Southern Discoveries cruise vessel for a two-hour nature cruise with commentary. Guests can choose the order they would like to do the experiences, giving them flexibility to be on the track in the morning or afternoon.

