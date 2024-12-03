SiteConnect Unveils New Website In New Zealand & Australia

SiteConnect is a quick-to-deploy WHS (work health and safety) management software for Kiwi and Australian businesses. The software has over 45,000 users and is active on thousands of sites and plants across ANZ.

A brief history of SiteConnect software

The idea behind SiteConnect came with the changes to New Zealand legislation regarding health and safety in the form of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015. The new Act, following the Pike River mine disaster, aims to hold officers responsible for risks to worker safety and to increase worker engagement. The Act took the first steps to replace the ‘it’ll be alright attitude’ prevalent in New Zealand's workplace culture.

Traditionally safety software was only affordable for large businesses with big budgets, SiteConnect breaks that mould. The SiteConnect WHS management solution aims to help small to medium-sized businesses in a variety of industries remove the traditional and often inefficient pen-and-paper method of managing a safety system.

In early 2024 SiteConnect underwent a rebrand from SiteSoft New Zealand Limited to SiteConnect.io Limited. The goal of this rebranding was to align the company with the name of the safety software. The company also released a fresh new website https://siteconnect.io which focuses on the common business challenges that the software solves.

Overview of the Safety Software

The software’s features are grouped into four core categories that solve real-life safety business challenges.

Online Form Builder

Switch out paper-based forms for an online form builder for workplace safety. Create custom audits, inspections, and checklists your way.

Safety Risk Management

Accurately assess safety risks, prioritise them, and then automate the communication to all stakeholders.

Worker Engagement

Workers on site can at the click of a button alert you to what is happening on-site and report back crucial information in real-time, whether it is an incident, a safety observation or a toolbox talk it can all be reported back and your key people notified within seconds so they can take action if necessary.

Contractor and Visitor Management

Make it easier to know who has been to a location, what company they are from, what time they arrived, the reason for the visit and how long they were there. Managing people and documents that are not inside your organisation can be difficult. SiteConnect allows you to collaborate with your contractors and suppliers and for them to report information back to you.

Why do businesses need to manage safety?

Employers who violate health and safety laws can face significant legal consequences:

Duty Breach: If an employer fails to uphold a health and safety duty, even if no one faces serious risk, penalties can be imposed. Individuals may face fines up to $100,000, while companies can be fined up to $500,000.

Risk Creation: Should an employer's negligence result in the exposure of workers or others to risks of death, serious injury, or illness, fines can escalate. Individuals might face fines up to $300,000, with companies potentially fined up to $1.5 million.

Reckless Risk Creation: In cases where an employer's reckless actions endanger lives, imprisonment becomes a possibility. Individuals could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in jail, fined up to $600,000, or both. For corporate entities, fines could reach up to $3 million.

Businesses with a strong safety culture have better reputations and lower staff turnover enabling them to be more profitable.

Why do businesses need safety software?

Health and safety is an essential part of running a business. Businesses need to run efficiently to be profitable, managing health and safety through paper and Excel spreadsheets, can be a huge drain on time and resources.

What challenges are businesses faced when ensuring workplace safety and compliance?

Resistance from employees or management

Addressing engagement is essential for fostering a safety culture, whether it arises from ignorance, reluctance to embrace change, or perceived inconvenience.

Double handling of documents and processes

Double handling can compromise the efficiency and effectiveness of a safety management system, potentially leading to errors, delays, and increased risks to health and safety.

Lack of real-time data and insights

Ignorance is bliss. However, ignorance could also be seen as negligence in the eyes of the law. Traditional safety management systems rely on humans to manually send communications, whereas digital platforms automate this crucial notification and reporting process.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SiteConnect offers accessible WHS management software tailored to small and medium-sized businesses across New Zealand and Australia.

Through its evolution, from inception in response to legislative changes to its recent rebranding and enhanced features, SiteConnect addresses critical safety challenges, enabling organisations to uphold compliance, mitigate legal risks, and cultivate a robust safety culture essential for sustainable growth and success.

