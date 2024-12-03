Road Freight Should Be Represented On New Auckland Regional Transport Committee

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) would like to see the road freight sector formally included as a member of the new Auckland Regional Transport Committee (ARTC) when it is established.

NRC has expressed this view following an announcement today by Transport and Auckland Minister Simeon Brown and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown that AT will be substantially reformed with a statutory ARTC formed to develop a 30-year Integrated Transport Plan for Auckland agreed by Cabinet and Auckland Council.

“NRC is pleased to see action to answer the frustrations many have with Auckland Transport (AT),” says NRC GM Policy & Advocacy James Smith.

“We look forward to engaging constructively to ensure the freight sector can efficiently support the economic growth of Auckland.”

