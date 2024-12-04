Gretchen La Roche To Head Creative New Zealand

Gretchen La Roche (Photo/Supplied)

The Arts Council is delighted to announce the appointment of Gretchen La Roche as the next Chief Executive of Creative New Zealand.

The Chair of the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa, Kent Gardner, says Gretchen stood out in a strong field of candidates.

‘Gretchen gave us confidence that she is the best person to lead Creative New Zealand as our next Chief Executive. She has a strong record as an enterprising leader who is highly responsive to context, is very good with people, and engages deeply and works with community.’

‘The Council took the opportunity to appoint someone who is a leader and has deep experience of working in the arts sector. Gretchen has been both a freelance performer and worked in several executive roles in the arts, including a fixed term appointment as Senior Manager Art Development at Creative New Zealand until May of this year,’ Kent says.

Gretchen La Roche is currently Executive Director of The Court Theatre in Christchurch and has been Chief Executive at Chamber Music New Zealand and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra. She takes up leadership at Creative New Zealand as it develops a new vision and strategy for its work. She’ll lead the organisation’s national and international work from the Auckland office.

‘By the time Gretchen starts in the role, likely to be May 2025, we’ll have seen progress on Amplify, Minister Goldsmith’s strategy for arts and creativity and had some exciting new appointees to the Council. This has been a period of renewal across the organisation’s leadership and the Council looks forward to supporting Gretchen as she navigates us into new territory,’ Kent says.

Gretchen is aware of the significance of the role she’s taking on.

‘I’m excited to lead the organisation as we set the direction for the next part of the story, and to work with the extraordinary people and organisations that serve all New Zealanders with their creative mahi,’ Gretchen says.

Kent Gardner says the extended process was robust and reflects the Council’s determination to select the best possible candidate for the role.

‘The Council wishes to thank all applicants who took the time and effort to apply for the role as Chief Executive, recognising the considerable effort this entails.’

‘We are grateful for Stephen Wainwright’s ongoing leadership throughout this process, and we will fully acknowledge his many contributions to the organisation and the sector at his farewell, which is likely to be in April 2025.’

