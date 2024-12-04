DHL Express Makes NZD 42 Million Investment Into New Gateway Facility In Christchurch

DHL x CIAL Mark Foy (Photo/Supplied)

DHL Express expands footprint with new gateway in the South Island of New Zealand

The new facility represents a NZD42 million (EUR24 million) infrastructure investment and will cater to strong international shipment growth

This gateway will be DHL’s first 100% carbon neutral facility in the country

It supports South Island exporters and importers to grow international trade

Christchurch, New Zealand, 4 December 2024: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is investing in a new Christchurch gateway to better support the international trade of New Zealand businesses. Conveniently located airside at Christchurch international airport, the property represents an infrastructure investment of NZD42 million (EUR24 million) over 10 years, the facility is the largest investment made in the country and is a testament to DHL Express’s ongoing commitment to supporting Kiwi businesses in the South Island to trade internationally.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the Christchurch Gateway will measure 8,500 square meters, replacing the previous service point and gateway facility at Christchurch Airport. Combining these two functions under one roof will significantly improve operational efficiency. The new facility will be equipped with a line sorter conveyor system capable of processing up to 6,500 parcels per hour (PPH) for inbound shipments and 5,600 PPH for outbound shipments, along with high-speed X-ray screening capabilities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The 2024 ExportNZ DHL Export Barometer results also revealed that more than half (58%) of New Zealand-based exporters expect their overseas orders to increase in 2025, a jump from 2023, when only 42% of exporters experienced growth. DHL is forecasting an average growth of 4-5% annually in the Christchurch region over the coming years and the Christchurch gateway will support this international predicted growth.

Commenting on the investment, DHL Express Managing Director, New Zealand & Pacific Islands, Mark Foy said, “Christchurch and the South Island of New Zealand is one of the fastest growing regions for DHL over the last five years. DHL has supported that strong growth with a daily Boeing 767 operation connecting New Zealand's South Island to the world. The new DHL gateway will have direct access to the tarmac which enables us to significantly improve shipment processing speed and help more Kiwi exporters and importers get their products to international markets.”

Sustainability at the core

Designed as a 100% carbon neutral build (CNB), the facility will be created and operated to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions over its entire lifecycle. This includes implementing energy efficiency measures, using renewable energy, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions, and incorporating sustainable building materials. With features like a solar photovoltaic system, electric vehicle charging stations, advanced energy metering, and integration with Christchurch airport’s campus-wide rainwater harvesting system, the facility will set a new benchmark for sustainability in logistics infrastructure. The landscaping will also focus on enhancing biodiversity by using regenerative New Zealand native species.

In addition to this carbon neutral build (CNB) initiative, DHL Express is also helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through GoGreen Plus. Introduced in 2023, the service uses an ‘insetting’ approach to help customers reduce carbon emissions using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Justin Watson, CEO of Christchurch Airport, added, “Our partnership with DHL is built on shared goals of driving international trade and providing world-class logistics solutions. This new facility is an important step forward for our airport as we expand our freight apron and is a testament to the importance of Dakota Park, our freight and logistics precinct, in connecting Kiwi businesses to the world.”

The new facility follows significant investments in ground infrastructure and the expansion of DHL’s air network over the past six years. These include the expansion of the Auckland airport gateway in 2016, the introduction of the Boeing 767-300 freighter flying between Auckland and Sydney in 2018, now operating with an additional stop in Christchurch, the opening of the new Auckland service center in 2019, the dedicated freighter serving the Melbourne–Auckland–Melbourne route introduced in 2020, and the two new service centers at Auckland airport and Hamilton in 2022. These investments mark significant steps DHL has taken to enhance service standards in response to the evolving needs of Kiwi businesses seeking international growth.

