Rubrik Accelerates Gen AI Development On Amazon Bedrock With Annapurna API Service

New Rubrik Annapurna API service will allow customers to have ready-to-go access to all enterprise data for more powerful generative AI applications

Rubrik Annapurna will deliver secure data embeddings powered by Rubrik Security Cloud

Rubrik Annapurna leverages all enterprise data and metadata in Rubrik Security Cloud to easily set and manage access controls for AI applications

AWS re:Invent, LAS VEGAS, December 3, 2024 – Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK) today announces Rubrik Annapurna, a single API service for customers building generative AI (Gen AI) applications, which will integrate with Amazon Bedrock. Rubrik Annapurna is designed to enable fast access to secure data embeddings from Rubrik Security Cloud, which spans enterprise-wide data and metadata across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS. Rubrik Annapurna’s powerful and secure data retrieval capabilities will work with Amazon Bedrock, enabling customers to access a broad selection of high-performing foundation models (FMs) to build enterprise-grade generative AI applications.

Creating generative AI applications customised to an organisation’s proprietary knowledge is a priority for the C-suite. However, AI development teams not using the cloud must first locate and extract enterprise data from dozens of applications, filter on permissions and sensitivity, embed this data into vector databases for retrieval, and then build data pipelines to their large language models (LLMs).

"Organisations are faced with significant complexity when developing AI applications due to challenges around data access and sensitive data permissions. This could lead to applications that lack relevant knowledge or don’t adhere to access controls,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder of Rubrik. "Rubrik Annapurna helps to unlock Rubrik Security Cloud’s enterprise data and metadata. Combined with Amazon Bedrock, which offers a vast collection of proven foundation models and enterprise-grade capabilities, we can deliver to customers powerful and secure pre-embeddings that turbocharge generative AI initiatives.”

"Amazon Bedrock brings together proven foundation models through a unified API, making it simple for enterprises to build and scale generative AI applications with built-in security and privacy,” said Chris Sullivan, vice president, Americas Channels & Alliances at AWS. “Rubrik’s integration of Amazon Bedrock with its Annapurna API service helps customers better leverage all their data – regardless of where it resides – to drive customised, secure generative AI applications.”

Annapurna’s integration with Amazon Bedrock aims to advance organisations’ AI innovation with:

Fast API-first secure data access: Configurable access to all of an organisation’s data and metadata managed by Rubrik Security Cloud, which spans cloud, on-premises, and SaaS apps. Rubrik Annapurna can dynamically update access as data refreshes, permissions change, and sensitive data is introduced.

Configurable access to all of an organisation’s data and metadata managed by Rubrik Security Cloud, which spans cloud, on-premises, and SaaS apps. Rubrik Annapurna can dynamically update access as data refreshes, permissions change, and sensitive data is introduced. Out-of-the-box, application aware embedding engine: Rubrik Annapurna is designed to provide secure embeddings of enterprise data and metadata via its single API. These embeddings recognise common application schemas and are customisable to help accelerate the development of data retrieval for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

Rubrik Annapurna is designed to provide secure embeddings of enterprise data and metadata via its single API. These embeddings recognise common application schemas and are customisable to help accelerate the development of data retrieval for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). Seamless mobilisation of data: Easily access and configure all enterprise data and metadata across SaaS, legacy, and homegrown applications like CRMs, billing, and knowledge management systems. Connect them all without custom APIs, cumbersome extract transfer load processes (ETLs), or custom data pipelines.

Easily access and configure all enterprise data and metadata across SaaS, legacy, and homegrown applications like CRMs, billing, and knowledge management systems. Connect them all without custom APIs, cumbersome extract transfer load processes (ETLs), or custom data pipelines. Avoid shadow datastores: One flexible and configurable datastore designed to be used across all of an organisation’s AI applications, reducing costs, management overhead, and risk.

Rubrik Annapurna for Amazon Bedrock is designed to unlock powerful use cases across business functions, such as:

A more intelligent customer support expert for every rep: Provide expert-like resolutions based on historical information that pulls data from Salesforce Service Desk, as well as current engineering conversations from Microsoft Teams chat, and even recently published technical documentation in an organisation’s proprietary knowledge base.

Provide expert-like resolutions based on historical information that pulls data from Salesforce Service Desk, as well as current engineering conversations from Microsoft Teams chat, and even recently published technical documentation in an organisation’s proprietary knowledge base. A smarter sales assistant for every sales team: Build a powerful sales assistant that connects multiple disjointed applications such as Salesforce CRM, emails, Teams chat, and even Zoom recordings sitting in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets. Sales teams can rapidly get a 360° summary and qualitative review of customer deals with organisational context from customer emails, phone conversations, and the relevant internal communications across the team.

Build a powerful sales assistant that connects multiple disjointed applications such as Salesforce CRM, emails, Teams chat, and even Zoom recordings sitting in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets. Sales teams can rapidly get a 360° summary and qualitative review of customer deals with organisational context from customer emails, phone conversations, and the relevant internal communications across the team. A more creative marketing assistant: Build a highly dynamic marketing assistant that can create more original presentations from multiple, disparate sources, no matter where the insights live. The marketing assistant can leverage existing presentations and documents in OneDrive, as well as new product documentation in a proprietary knowledge management system, and also access customer feedback in call recordings in Amazon S3.

“Rubrik is simplifying complex data environments while prioritising security and compliance continues to give us confidence as we explore new opportunities to innovate and scale with AI. Today's announcement of Rubrik Annapurna and the integration with Amazon Bedrock is a true testament to Rubrik’s focus and vision to help customers securely connect enterprise data and metadata to build compelling and AI applications,” said Ted Balagtas, SVP, Chief Information Officer at Bankwell Financial Group.

We have exciting developments planned for Annapurna in the coming months. Rubrik is on-site at AWS re:Invent 2024 this week in Las Vegas at booth #1948. For more technical details, visit Rubrik’s blog.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

