Westpac NZ Supports Water Safety Awareness This Summer With Special Term Deposit Offer

Westpac NZ is teaming up with Water Safety New Zealand to help keep tamariki safe around water this summer, as new data shows almost half of New Zealanders can’t swim or are weak swimmers in open water.

For every 9-month term deposit opened at a highly competitive rate of 5.00%[1], Westpac is gifting one Westpac Rescue Rashie to Water Safety NZ’s Water Skills for Life™ programme, up to a total of 1,000 Rashies.

Westpac Rescue Rashies are brightly coloured kids’ rash vests that unzip to reveal potentially lifesaving CPR instructions. They’re also on sale to the public for $25 plus postage, with the purchase price going towards the buyer’s local rescue helicopter service.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Product, Sustainability and Marketing, Sarah Hearn says the bank is stepping up to help keep Kiwi kids and their whānau safe around water this summer.

“Lots of Kiwi families will be looking forward to spending time around our beautiful beaches, lakes and rivers in the next few months. We’re supporting them to do so safely through our term deposit offer and partnership with Water Safety NZ,” Ms Hearn says.

“As a parent, I know firsthand that the confidence of young children can often outstrip their ability around water, which puts them at risk of getting into a difficult situation.

“Westpac Rescue Rashies make it easier to keep an eye on the littlies, bring water safety front of mind when they’re being worn, and hopefully encourage parents to improve their own swimming skills as well as providing guidance on CPR in an emergency.”

Water Safety NZ CEO Daniel Gerrard says we lose too many New Zealanders every year in preventable drownings. Basic safety advice and making smart choices around water can literally save lives.

“Every year millions of us enjoy the spectacular environments at our rivers, lakes, and beaches. And this year, already 62 people have not made it home from their time on the water. We simply must do more to create a culture of water safety in every part of our beautiful country.”

Results of the 2024 National Coastal and Water Safety Survey reinforce the need to strengthen skills and knowledge around water. Just 26 per cent of the New Zealanders surveyed consider themselves competent swimmers – and less than 50% of people say they know how to float competently, which Mr Gerrard says is a key survival skill.

“Many people are taught how to swim, but not much focus has been put on learning how to survive when you get into trouble in the water,” Mr Gerrard says.

“Water Skills for Life™ can help turn the tide on this, one child and one lesson at a time. We’re preparing our next generation to know what to do when things go wrong in the real-world.

“The powerful skill of floating can mean the difference between life and death. We encourage every Kiwi to put their floating abilities to the test – everyone needs to know how to float.”

Westpac has distributed more than 12,000 Rescue Rashies since 2019 to help keep Kiwi kids visible and safe over summer.

Water Safety NZ’s Five simple ways to survive this summer:

Know how to float

If you get into trouble, float on your back with your ears in the water – this will increase your chances of survival. Relax and breathe normally. If you don’t know how to float, get some lessons and practice before you enter the water.

Find the safest place

Assess the conditions and look for dangers like strong currents. Find the safest place to get in and out of the water. Places with lifeguards on duty are safest, and pay attention to warning signs and flags.

If in doubt, stay out

Check the weather before leaving home. If you’re unsure about your skill level, the weather, or the water conditions, it’s better to wait for another day. Things can change quickly.

Take care of yourself and others

Always go with a buddy and tell someone your plans. When wearing a lifejacket, make sure it fits properly. When children are in or near the water, a responsible adult should be within arm’s reach and watching them carefully

Know how to get help

If you get into trouble, raise your arm and call out for help. If you see someone who needs help, call 111 and ask for Police.

