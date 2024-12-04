Kalyra Elevates Aged Care Experience With Boomi Integration

Sydney, Australia — December 4, 2024 — Boomi™, the leader in intelligent integration and automation, today announced that Kalyra has used the Boomi Enterprise Platform to enhance data-informed client care, launch new digital services, and fast-track workforce onboarding and productivity, as part of its broader client experience-led transformation.

With more than 130 years in operation, Kalyra has built a reputation for delivering value to South Australian communities with a full suite of aged care services, from residential care to home care and retirement living and affordable living. Recently, Kalyra embarked on an ambitious digital transformation journey to enhance client experience and speed human resources by connecting its siloed systems and centralising data for clients and employees.

“Accuracy is non-negotiable in caring for the aged and disadvantaged, and this starts with the digital systems that support our care workers,” said Nicole Fishers, General Manager of Information and Digital Services at Kalyra. “But it was evident our extensive history, atop recent business expansion, was challenging our digital ecosystem with duplicate client data and inconsistencies scattered throughout, slowing time for our clients to receive care. We turned to Boomi to break down our data silos, paving the way for a new era of digital support services.”

Kalyra adopted Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to connect its core business systems through a hub-and-spoke model, including Elmo (Human Resources), AlayaCare (home care system), iCare (residential care system), CarePage (customer experience system), and My Kalyra (mobile app).

With its operational information feeding into the My Kalyra app, the organisation has launched an on-demand digital support service for families, who now have mobile-friendly access to real-time service updates, the ability to adjust care schedules on the fly, and full transparency into financial information.

“We’ve created a golden record of information that ensures everything in our client-facing app — and our internal systems — is accurate and updated in real time,” said Fishers. “Our care staff no longer have to waste time chasing down missing or outdated information; everything they need is instantly accessible. It’s a huge leap forward in both efficiency and client satisfaction.”

Kalyra used Boomi DataHub to serve up its golden record of information, with the benefits also extending to the organisation’s workforce management.

“Previously, onboarding was bogged down by disjointed manual processes, making it difficult to track new hires and vet qualifications,” said Fishers. “Centralising our resourcing data has reduced data entry duplications and errors, ultimately speeding up the onboarding of staff and better supporting the workforce that underpins Kalyra’s ability to provide consistent, high-quality care.”

According to Fishers, the Boomi-connected environment has also strengthened Kalyra’s reporting and governance efforts with its data framework able to more efficiently and accurately meet compliance and regulatory standards.

Looking to the future, Kalyra is gearing up to leverage even more of the Boomi Enterprise Platform’s capabilities to harness the growing potential of AI and robotics in improving health services.

“These kinds of innovations have the ability to automate routine tasks in residential care, allowing staff to focus on more meaningful interactions with residents,” Fishers said. “As we continue to innovate and enhance our services, Boomi is at the heart of this transformation, helping us create a coordinated and automated data environment for more personalised and efficient care experiences.”

“From the beginning, our work with Kalyra has been about driving efficiency without losing the human touch,” said David Irecki, Chief Technology Officer, APJ at Boomi. “Automating and integrating Kalyra’s core processes gives the organisation’s workforce the ability to focus more on delivering the compassionate, high-quality care its clients have come to rely on.”

