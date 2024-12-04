Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Clearing The Personal Grievance Pipeline

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Business NZ

BusinessNZ welcomes Government action in overhauling the personal grievance process, meaning fewer rewards for poor behaviour, and more legitimate cases being heard.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the BusinessNZ Network has been advocating for a fairer and simplified personal grievance process for years.

"BusinessNZ has heard the frustrations from employers, where employees take cases with little to no merit against them with pressure to settle rather than fight.

"While there is a process for throwing out frivolous or vexatious cases, many more still manage to slow the system down.

"Today’s announcement should free up the personal grievance system for more deserving and legitimate cases to be heard.

"It’s positive to see Government listening to business on business matters, and taking action."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Business NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 