Mainland Poultry Responds To H7N6 Bird Flu At Hillgrove Farm

Mainland Poultry is in full response mode and actively addressing the avian influenza situation on one of its South Island farms, Hillgrove Farm.

Today we have begun the humane culling of birds in the two affected sheds at Hillgrove Farm. It is expected to take two to three days, using industry standard practice of CO2 containerised gas. This method is in line with the Code of Welfare. We will be taking every precaution to ensure the safe and secure disposal of chickens and waste materials from the affected sheds under the direction of the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

We are continuing to work closely with MPI to determine the extent of the virus, with extensive testing underway at Hillgrove. To minimise risk, strict biosecurity measures have been implemented under MPI’s guidance that restrict movement on and off the farm. Although Hillgrove Farm is a free-range operation, all birds are being temporarily housed in sheds to minimise risk during this period.

Testing is also in progress at our other South Island Farms with results expected next week. At this stage, no other signs of illness or distress have been observed at any other sites.

This is a very distressing situation for our team, who are deeply committed to bird welfare. Culling decisions are upsetting, but everyone understands they are necessary to control the spread of the virus. Workplace support is in place to help staff during this difficult time.

We would like to reassure the public that there is no risk to human health and no food safety concerns with consuming cooked eggs or poultry.

As an industry, we have been preparing for this type of scenario for some time. Our proactive collaboration with MPI and the wider industry has allowed us to be ready and ensure swift action.

Mainland Poultry remains committed to the welfare of its birds, the wellbeing of its staff and the responsible management of the situation. We will be doing everything in our power to eradicate the virus.

John McKay, CEO, Mainland Poultry Ltd

