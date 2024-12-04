RBNZ Stats Alert: Updated Weights For Trade-Weighted Index
The annual re-weighting of the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect on Thursday 5 December 2024.
The TWI is a weighted average of the New Zealand dollar against the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies included in the TWI basket. The weights are calculated using a fully bilateral trade-weighted methodology. The weight for each currency is based on each country’s direct bilateral trade in goods and services with New Zealand, for the year ended June.
The new weights will be applied from tomorrow, 5 December. The historical calculations of the TWI are not backdated with the new weights. The current TWI weights and those that will apply for the next 12 months are:
|Currency
|Symbol
|Old weight
|New weight
|Chinese yuan
|CNY
|0.2261
|0.2174
|Australian dollar
|AUD
|0.1766
|0.1840
|United States dollar
|USD
|0.1450
|0.1562
|Euro zone euro
|EUR
|0.0949
|0.0917
|Singapore dollar
|SGD
|0.0649
|0.0570
|Japanese yen
|JPY
|0.0563
|0.0551
|South Korean won
|KRW
|0.0500
|0.0506
|United Kingdom pound
|GBP
|0.0340
|0.0388
|Thai baht
|THB
|0.0269
|0.0257
|Malaysian ringgit
|MYR
|0.0272
|0.0243
|Indonesian rupiah
|IDR
|0.0201
|0.0173
|Indian rupee
|INR
|0.0146
|0.0169
|Taiwanese dollar
|TWD
|0.0176
|0.0166
|Vietnamese dong
|VND
|0.0148
|0.0154
|Canadian dollar
|CAD
|0.0138
|0.0141
|Hong Kong dollar
|HKD
|0.0094
|0.0107
|Philippines peso
|PHP
|0.0078
|0.0082
|Scaling factor
|77.1283
|77.1340
Technical information about the TWI is available on the TWI weights table: https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/statistics/series/exchange-and-interest-rates/trade-weighted-index-weights-and-trade-volumes