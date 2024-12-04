Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
RBNZ Stats Alert: Updated Weights For Trade-Weighted Index

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 6:50 pm
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The annual re-weighting of the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect on Thursday 5 December 2024.

The TWI is a weighted average of the New Zealand dollar against the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies included in the TWI basket. The weights are calculated using a fully bilateral trade-weighted methodology. The weight for each currency is based on each country’s direct bilateral trade in goods and services with New Zealand, for the year ended June.

The new weights will be applied from tomorrow, 5 December. The historical calculations of the TWI are not backdated with the new weights. The current TWI weights and those that will apply for the next 12 months are:

CurrencySymbolOld weightNew weight
Chinese yuanCNY0.22610.2174
Australian dollarAUD0.17660.1840
United States dollarUSD0.14500.1562
Euro zone euroEUR0.09490.0917
Singapore dollarSGD0.06490.0570
Japanese yenJPY0.05630.0551
South Korean wonKRW0.05000.0506
United Kingdom poundGBP0.03400.0388
Thai bahtTHB0.02690.0257
Malaysian ringgitMYR0.02720.0243
Indonesian rupiahIDR0.02010.0173
Indian rupeeINR0.01460.0169
Taiwanese dollarTWD0.01760.0166
Vietnamese dongVND0.01480.0154
Canadian dollarCAD0.01380.0141
Hong Kong dollarHKD0.00940.0107
Philippines pesoPHP0.00780.0082
Scaling factor 77.128377.1340


Technical information about the TWI is available on the TWI weights table: https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/statistics/series/exchange-and-interest-rates/trade-weighted-index-weights-and-trade-volumes

