RBNZ Stats Alert: Updated Weights For Trade-Weighted Index

The annual re-weighting of the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect on Thursday 5 December 2024.

The TWI is a weighted average of the New Zealand dollar against the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies included in the TWI basket. The weights are calculated using a fully bilateral trade-weighted methodology. The weight for each currency is based on each country’s direct bilateral trade in goods and services with New Zealand, for the year ended June.

The new weights will be applied from tomorrow, 5 December. The historical calculations of the TWI are not backdated with the new weights. The current TWI weights and those that will apply for the next 12 months are:

Currency Symbol Old weight New weight Chinese yuan CNY 0.2261 0.2174 Australian dollar AUD 0.1766 0.1840 United States dollar USD 0.1450 0.1562 Euro zone euro EUR 0.0949 0.0917 Singapore dollar SGD 0.0649 0.0570 Japanese yen JPY 0.0563 0.0551 South Korean won KRW 0.0500 0.0506 United Kingdom pound GBP 0.0340 0.0388 Thai baht THB 0.0269 0.0257 Malaysian ringgit MYR 0.0272 0.0243 Indonesian rupiah IDR 0.0201 0.0173 Indian rupee INR 0.0146 0.0169 Taiwanese dollar TWD 0.0176 0.0166 Vietnamese dong VND 0.0148 0.0154 Canadian dollar CAD 0.0138 0.0141 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.0094 0.0107 Philippines peso PHP 0.0078 0.0082 Scaling factor 77.1283 77.1340



Technical information about the TWI is available on the TWI weights table: https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/statistics/series/exchange-and-interest-rates/trade-weighted-index-weights-and-trade-volumes

