Nozomi Networks And Advens Partner To Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity For Critical Infrastructure

Nozomi Networks OT and IoT visibility, threat detection and risk management capabilities now part of Advens Managed Security Services offered to customers countries across Europe

Paris Olympics joins a growing list of customers benefiting from this MSSP partnership

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA December 5, 2024 — Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, and Advens today announced they have partnered to address growing demand in France and across Europe for managed security services and solutions that are designed to holistically satisfy the unique OT and IoT cybersecurity requirements of critical infrastructure and cyber-physical system environments. Advens offers Nozomi Networks’ advanced ANSSI-certified solutions for OT and IoT visibility, network monitoring, threat detection and risk management to customers as of its Managed SOC and security services. Advens also resells standalone solutions from Nozomi Networks to customers who manage their security programs in house.

“With Nozomi Networks, our public service, healthcare and industry 4.0 customers, most recently including The Paris 2024 Olympics, benefit from access to the industry’s most trusted OT and IoT monitoring and threat detection, fully supported by Advens experts and Managed Services,” said Stephane Potier, Head of OT & IoT Cyber Security at Advens. “We’re pleased to formalise a very successful relationship that started several years ago. Partnered with Nozomi, we can deliver deep OT and IoT cybersecurity expertise, using the advanced solutions that our customers need.”

Earlier this year Advens and Nozomi Networks worked together to ensure the Paris 2024 Olympics games ran without disruption and were safe for cyber-related attacks or outages. The Advens-Nozomi team of cybersecurity experts had just under six months to successfully, design, deploy, test and manage a cybersecurity program to safeguard the water systems, event venues, roadways, housing facilities and other critical infrastructure supporting the Olympics.

“Without a doubt, the Nozomi platform played a critical role in helping protect the Paris Olympics from at least 3 serious cyberattacks,” Potier said. “The extremely high level of cybersecurity we were able to execute flawlessly for the Olympics is just one example of the high-quality defence we can provide industrial and critical infrastructure customers through our partnership with Nozomi.”

“It’s a pleasure to work with a highly skilled team of cybersecurity professionals at Advens,” said Nozomi Networks Head of Partner Sales Cade Stephens. “Both companies share a commitment to excellence which has earned us both a solid reputation in Europe and around the world. We firmly believe this partnership accelerates our joint mission to help protect the critical infrastructure organisations that all of us rely on to support our daily lives and businesses. We look forward to working together to improve the way these organisations are secured.”

Recognised as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 115 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure.

Launched in August 2021, Nozomi Networks’ MSSP Partner Program is the industry’s first complete program for OT and IoT managed security services. The program fully equips MSSPs with Nozomi Networks’ award-winning OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions, expertise and selling resources. Customers gain the flexibility and maximum value they need when it comes to strengthening their OT and IoT security postures while balancing resource requirements.

As healthcare, public service, industry 4.0 and other critical infrastructure organisations increase their dependency on digital technology, they must also evolve their defences to address a much larger exposure of their resources to ever-more professional cyberattacks. Advens is continuously investing in secure offerings, and partnerships that will help customers maintain the quality, safety, security, reliability and sustainability of their products and services that they’ve come to rely on from Advens.

About Advens

Advens is an independent and sovereign leader in cybersecurity, with an extensive presence across Europe and Canada. Advens' mission is to provide 24/7 protection, 365 days a year to public and private organizations that increasingly rely on digital technologies and expose their resources to ever more professional attackers. www.advens.com

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

