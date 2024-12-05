Rubrik Elevates Cyber Resilience With Unified Security And Cyber Recovery

AWS re:Invent, LAS VEGAS, December 3, 2024 – Today Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK) announces the expansion of its leading cyber protection capabilities for cloud data that runs on AWS, designed to boost customers’ confidence and reduce the risk of downtime.

Rubrik’s upcoming expanded capabilities aim to accelerate cyber resilience for joint customers by expediting the identification of and the response to hidden threats, and by shortening the time to cyber recovery. Central to the new services will be Rubrik Cloud Vault (RCV), an isolated, air-gapped, and immutable backup repository that is fully managed by Rubrik. In addition, the company will provide expanded features for AWS that include Anomaly Detection, Threat Monitoring, Threat Hunting, and Data Discovery & Classification.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Surviving a cyberattack is not as simple as just restoring from a backup. IT and security teams must also rapidly pinpoint when the attack occurred, identify what was compromised, and determine if sensitive data was impacted — all while trying to find a clean, safe recovery point,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “This is no small task, but we believe the power of Rubrik and AWS makes it simple for organisations to bounce back quickly and safely while minimising the risk of reinfection. Together we will continue to bring our partnership to new heights to better protect organisations and join them on their journey to cyber resilience.”

Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik / Supplied

Rubrik Cloud Vault on AWS

To protect against bad actors gaining access to backup data that is wholly managed within an organisation, businesses often turn to an isolated data vault to ensure proper data protection. This introduces complexities when it comes to maintaining and securing the isolated environment, which can be a manual, time-consuming process prone to human error. Rubrik Cloud Vault on AWS will be designed to address this by offering a fully managed, isolated, off-site archive for backup data. Key benefits of Rubrik Cloud Vault on AWS will be designed to include:

Immutable and isolated data protection : Maintain off-site, immutable data copies in an isolated environment to withstand cyber threats and always be able to recover clean data to your organisation's preferred environment.

: Maintain off-site, immutable data copies in an isolated environment to withstand cyber threats and always be able to recover clean data to your organisation's preferred environment. Rubrik-managed security: Gain fully managed Rubrik capabilities to maintain security including immutability, role-based access controls, advanced encryption, quorum authorisation, and comprehensive monitoring.

Rubrik Extends Advanced Security Features to AWS

With Rubrik, joint customers in AWS will have access to deeper insights into their sensitive data and emerging cyber threats. This includes Anomaly Detection, which determines the scope of cyberattacks using machine learning to detect deletions, modifications, and encryptions for optimal ransomware investigation and accelerated recovery time.

The new advanced capabilities aim to help customers recover faster and with greater confidence, ensuring restoration from a verified, clean point of recovery. These features will include:

Threat Monitoring : Accelerates investigations and reduces the risk of malware reinfection during recovery by automatically analysing backup snapshots for threats using an up-to-date threat intelligence feed.

: Accelerates investigations and reduces the risk of malware reinfection during recovery by automatically analysing backup snapshots for threats using an up-to-date threat intelligence feed. Threat Hunting: Provides insights that help avoid malware reinfection during recovery by analysing the history of data for indicators of compromise to identify the initial point, scope, and time of infection.

Provides insights that help avoid malware reinfection during recovery by analysing the history of data for indicators of compromise to identify the initial point, scope, and time of infection. Data Discovery & Classification: Reduces sensitive data exposure and manages exfiltration risk by locating sensitive data in files and applications to help organisations stay compliant.

Anomaly Detection is currently available to all AWS customers, with exciting developments planned for Threat Hunting, Threat Monitoring, Data Discovery & Classification, and Rubrik Cloud Vault in early 2025. Rubrik will showcase its innovation on-site at AWS re:Invent 2024 in Las Vegas. Attendees can visit booth #1948 to learn more.

Additional Resources:

Introducing Rubrik Cloud Vault for AWS

Rubrik Expands Key Security Features to Azure Cloud and AWS

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

