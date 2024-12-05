Lotto NZ Players Help Return Record $434 Million To Community

The New Zealand Lotteries Commission (Lotto NZ) says a remarkable run of high Powerball jackpots boosted ticket sales and helped generate a record $434 million for the community in the past financial year.

Returns to the community were up 15 per cent on the previous year due to an unprecedented $1.71 billion of sales in the year ended 30 June 2024.

Lotto NZ chief executive Jason Delamore says there was a $50 million ‘Must Be Won’ draw in June and two other draws of $30 million or more.

“Our increased ticket sales over the past year were heavily influenced by the number of significant Powerball jackpots.

“These big jackpots inspire ‘have you got your ticket?’ conversations between friends, family and workmates across the country, resulting in more ticket sales to people who might class themselves as an occasional or casual player.

“This is line with our strategy of encouraging many New Zealanders to play our games but to spend only a little.”

Mr Delamore says every dollar of Lotto NZ profit goes to the Lottery Grants Board for distribution back to the community.

“I’m delighted that 3,171 organisations throughout New Zealand benefitted from funding in the past year across a diversity of areas, including the Mental Health Foundation, The Hawkes Bay Biodiversity Trust and Super Grans SuperSkills community volunteer group.”

The Powerball jackpot was struck 17 times during the reporting period, creating 23 instant multi-millionaires, with another 41 New Zealanders becoming millionaires across the Lotto NZ stable of games including Lotto first division, Strike and Instant Kiwi.

“Highlights included a $37 million win by a Paraparaumu couple, and of course the $50 million Must Be Won draw that ended up being split by seven winners.”

Mr Delamore says the record result was achieved with both community outcomes and responsible gambling considerations at top of mind.

“We’ve been working hard to make sure our customers stay safe when playing our games, with initiatives in the past year including progressing our strategy to minimise harm to Māori and Pacific communities, implementation of online harm analytics tools, and ongoing training and education for our retailers and customers.

“Despite the increased sales,the available harm data that we monitor and report shows no discernible lift in harm,” says Delamore.

Lotto NZ’s reputation as an enduring and trusted Kiwi brand was further reinforced with a leap up five places to 7th overall in the 2024 Kantar NZ Corporate Reputation Index.

“Our improved ranking reflects the trust placed in by us by our customers and communities. We have a really strong legacy, having returned more than $6 billion to communities since 1987,” says Delamore.

Delamore says the team at Lotto NZ is also looking forward to delivering a major technology transformation project to replace its core gaming system in June 2025.

“Much of the project is focused on upgrading our background systems so we can deliver innovative new games and experiences in coming years, however our players will notice some immediate improvements instore and online when the change goes live in about seven months’ time.”

In the past financial year, 25% of Lotto NZ revenue was transferred to the Lottery Grants Board, 54% went back to players in prizes, 12% was paid in taxes, duties and levies, 5% was allocated for operating costs and 4% went to retailer commissions and MyLotto transaction fees.

In the 12 months ending 30 June 2024, Lotto NZ:



* Transferred $434 million to the Lottery Grants Board (up from $376 million in FY23)

* Paid out $924 million in prizes (up from $812 million in FY23)

* Contributed $200 million in taxes, duties and levies (up from $179 million in FY23) – meaning when coupled with the profits returned to the Lottery Grants Board, returns to the Crown amounted to $634 million.

* Kept operating expenses at 2% below budget at $97.9 million, while investing substantially in a major technological transformation due to go live in 2025.

* Saw an increase in both retail and digital sales. 54% of sales were made over the counter at Lotto NZ’s 1,178 retailers and 46% through the MyLotto app and website.

Lotto NZ’s FY24 Integrated Report can be found here.

