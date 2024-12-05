Canterbury Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky Lotto player from Canterbury will be in for a treat after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Whangārei will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Regent in Whangārei.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

