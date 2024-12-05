Schneider Electric Announces Galaxy VXL UPS

New, ultra-compact UPS offers next-generation power protection for critical infrastructure environments, including AI-ready data centres, semiconductors, commercial, and industrial manufacturing facilities.

Pioneering high-density design and fault-tolerant architecture maximizes availability and offers up to 99% efficiency while minimizing total cost of ownership.

Includes enhanced safety and cyber security features, remote monitoring capabilities, and EcoCare next-generation services plan for maximum lifespan and exclusive support.

– Schneider Electric,the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the launch of its new Galaxy VXL – a highly efficient, compact, modular, scalable, and redundant 500-1250 kW (400V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), complete with enhanced cybersecurity, software, and safety features.

At just 1.2m2 with a power density of up to 1042 kW/m2, Galaxy VXL UPS sets a new benchmark in efficient, sustainable, and advanced UPS technologies. Available immediately in all 400V IEC regions worldwide, Galaxy VXL delivers the highest levels of power performance for AI, colocation, and hyperscale data centre environments, as well as large-scale critical infrastructure and electrical systems within commercial buildings and industrial facilities.

With its industry-first compact design, high-density power provision, and AI-load tolerant design, Galaxy VXL maximizes uptime and availability for the most energy-intensive infrastructure systems – being capable of powering up to 1.25 MW in one frame, and up to 5 MW with 4 units running in parallel, while increasing both operational and energy efficiencies to help minimize customers’ total cost of ownership (TCO).

Through its patented operating technologies, Galaxy VXL delivers up to 99% in its high-efficiency eConversion mode, and up to 97.5% efficiency in double conversion mode, providing Class-1 power protection alongside leading levels of energy reduction, while lowering the UPSs’ carbon emissions by a factor of two.

With a 52% smaller footprint compared with the industry average, its scalable, modular design also enables N+1 levels of redundancy to increase the system’s level of availability by a factor of 10. Further, through its modular architecture, customers can reduce their capital expenditure (CapEx) by purchasing power modules as they need them, enjoying optimized energy efficiency, and adding more power modules as demands grow.

Galaxy VXL is also compatible with both Lithium-ion and VRLA batteries, and with its Live Swap function, allows for greater uptime, availability, and easier serviceability – offering highly resilient, flexible, and predictable runtimes for data centre, IT, and critical electrical loads. This is complemented by anywhere remote monitoring via Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT software, and enhanced security and ethernet connections, which are certified to the latest IEC 62443-4-2 security standards, providing a completely secure and connected remote management experience.

“As dependency on large-scale infrastructure systems grows at an unprecedented rate, it’s crucial that customers can access the most sustainable, resilient, and efficient technologies to safeguard their critical systems, while minimizing their energy and environmental impact,” said Tarunjeet Sarao, SVP Data Center Systems, Schneider Electric. “Our new Galaxy VXL UPS combines a compact, innovative, and highly efficient design with enhanced safety features, providing world-leading power protection for a wide range of AI, data centre, and industrial applications. This ensures the high-density workloads of the future are supported by unparalleled levels of reliability.”

Key features and benefits

Schneider Electric’s Galaxy VXL UPS has been designed to offer record breaking power densities, and an AI-ready power architecture for the most energy-intensive workloads. For the first time, this new UPS provides customers 1.25mw scalable and modular solution with 125kw/3U power modules in 1.2m2 footprint, while being capable of supporting up to 1.25 MW of critical load in one frame and up to 5 MW with 4 units in parallel in only 4.8 M2 space. Key benefits include:

Modular, scalable, high-power design: With a power density of 1042 kW per squared metre, customers can deploy a 1.25 MW modular UPS in a single frame, and add power modules incrementally via pay-as-you-grow flexibility.

With a power density of 1042 kW per squared metre, customers can deploy a 1.25 MW modular UPS in a single frame, and add power modules incrementally via pay-as-you-grow flexibility. Smaller footprint: Standing at 1.2m2, Galaxy VXL has a 52% footprint improvement compared with industry average, with full front access and no rear clearance, offering better power and space utilization.

Standing at 1.2m2, Galaxy VXL has a 52% footprint improvement compared with industry average, with full front access and no rear clearance, offering better power and space utilization. Increased efficiency and sustainability: Galaxy VXL provides up to 99% efficiency in eConversion mode and up to 97.5% efficiency in double conversion mode. Its compact footprint means raw material reduction, less packaging, and includes SPoT (Smart Power Test) mode for UPS and Power Module testing, saving electricity.

Galaxy VXL provides up to 99% efficiency in eConversion mode and up to 97.5% efficiency in double conversion mode. Its compact footprint means raw material reduction, less packaging, and includes SPoT (Smart Power Test) mode for UPS and Power Module testing, saving electricity. Lower CapEx and OpEx: Improved operational and energy efficiencies provide a catalyst for lower electricity bills, and ease of service/maintenance equates to lower labour cost for a better TCO.

Improved operational and energy efficiencies provide a catalyst for lower electricity bills, and ease of service/maintenance equates to lower labour cost for a better TCO. Reinforced, resilient design: Galaxy VXL utilizesconformal-coated boards, 100kA short circuit rating and optional seismic kit for a robust mechanical design.

Galaxy VXL utilizesconformal-coated boards, 100kA short circuit rating and optional seismic kit for a robust mechanical design. Enhanced cybersecurity and safety: Galaxy VXL is certified to the latest IEC 62443-4-2 security standards and includes Live Swap technology to allow power module replacements, with zero downtime.

Galaxy VXL is certified to the latest IEC 62443-4-2 security standards and includes Live Swap technology to allow power module replacements, with zero downtime. Extended lifespan via EcoCare: With Galaxy VXL, Schneider Electric is introducing EcoCare membership, a next-generation services plan, providing premium on-site and remote access to technical experts, 24/7 remote monitoring powered by AI, condition-based maintenance to minimize on-site disruptions by up to 50%, and help extend the UPSs’ lifespan.

With Galaxy VXL, Schneider Electric is introducing EcoCare membership, a next-generation services plan, providing premium on-site and remote access to technical experts, 24/7 remote monitoring powered by AI, condition-based maintenance to minimize on-site disruptions by up to 50%, and help extend the UPSs’ lifespan. Perfect for prefabricated data centres: With a smaller physical footprint, higher efficiency, and lower cost, Galaxy VXL provides a resilient backbone for the prefabricated data centres of the future.

Scaling-up to customer demands for AI systems

To meet customer demands for AI systems, Schneider Electric has increased manufacturing and production capacity at a host of its global factories, where its annual production capacity for Galaxy VXL UPS will exceed 9,000 units in 2025.

Additionally, Galaxy VXL UPS will be available at Schneider Electric’s Sant Boi, Barcelona Factory, where it will be integrated to form the resilient backbone for Schneider Electric’s prefabricated, modular range of high-compute workload data centre solutions.

Schneider Electric’s Galaxy VXL UPS is available for order immediately. For more information, visit the website.

