UGL Extends Long-term Agreement With Coates For Curtis Island LNG Facilities

Tool store and forklift (Photo/Supplied)

December 5, 2024 – Coates, Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, has signed a long-term agreement with specialist end-to-end engineering services provider UGL for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities on Curtis Island off the coast of Gladstone in central Queensland.

The contract focuses on the LNG sites on Curtis Island, as well as other maintenance contracts at industrial facilities in the Gladstone area.

UGL delivers a range of services in the Gladstone region, including plant maintenance, full phase shutdown delivery, brownfield projects delivery and facilities maintenance services on site. Coates will supply ad hoc and long-term hire equipment and tool stores as required by UGL in the Gladstone region.

Hire requirements on Curtis Island are complex due to safety and compliance protocols associated with working in major hazard facilities. Adding to these challenges is the need to transport both equipment and personnel by barge and ferry, as well as mandatory inductions for all service and maintenance staff across all three gas plants on the island.

Coates has supported UGL in the area for more than 20 years, including when UGL initially set up in Gladstone to complete maintenance of the alumina facilities, power stations and other industrial plants. Coates further expanded its support in 2014 with the completion of the first LNG plant.

Coates has also recently supported UGL to reconstruct two cooling towers at a power station in Central Queensland. The company provided an on-site managed tool store, asset management via SiteIQ, mechanical plant and consumables to UGL and all subcontractors for 13 months.

“The services UGL provides for the LNG plants on Curtis Island require a commitment to the highest standards of operations, safety and environmental management,” said Murray Vitlich, CEO of Coates. “Our longstanding partnership is built on trust and reliability, and we look forward to continuing to support their team with the tools and equipment they need to get the job done.”

ABOUT COATES

Coates, part of SGH Limited (ASX Code: SGH), is Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, operating across a range of markets including engineering, mining and resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, agriculture and major events. In 2025, Coates celebrates 140 years of commitment to supporting their customers who help build Australia. With a national footprint of over 145 branches and 2,000 highly skilled employees, Coates provides expert equipment solutions for nearly 16,000 customers. This includes end-to-end solutions for temporary works, traffic management, water management, industrial shutdowns, maintenance, power and HVAC, and events.

