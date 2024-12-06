Christchurch To San Francisco Direct – United Airlines Is Back

United Boeing 787-8 at Christchurch (Photo/Supplied)

Christchurch Airport is thrilled to welcome the return of United Airlines, with the first flight of the summer season touching down today at 10:35 AM on Friday, 6 December.

Following a positive inaugural season last summer, United's direct service from San Francisco, operated by their Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, will run three times a week, offering unparalleled convenience for Kiwis looking to make the only direct connection from the South Island to the USA. Last year the direct service to Christchurch increased the number of visitors to Te Waipounamu, the South Island, from the USA by almost 80%. The airport predicts similar numbers of American visitors this season; already, bookings are strong.

The return is a real vote of confidence for the South Island from United. The flight is part of a collaboration between United Airlines and Air New Zealand through their joint venture, and its success is down to three specific unique needs:

Tourism: The direct route aligns with the peak tourist season, providing American travellers with easy access to the South Island’s stunning landscapes and endless opportunities for adventure boosting the local tourism industry.

Antarctic Operations: The flight supports the travel of significant numbers of American and international scientists and technicians through Christchurch which is the primary gateway for the US Antarctic Programme.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Exports: The service enhances trade opportunities, cargo space is filling up fast with; New Zealand’s fresh exports like kiwifruit, fish, and meat destined for US markets.

Justin Watson, CE of Christchurch Airport, says:

“United Airlines’ direct service from San Francisco is a game-changer for Christchurch and the South Island. It’s a stepping stone into the US and beyond, supports our exporters, and reinforces our role as a hub for Antarctic operations. We are delighted to see this partnership thrive.”

Tim Wallis, United Airlines Regional Manager, Australia and New Zealand, said:

“After a solid first season last year we are delighted to return this seasonal service to Christchurch, and we are excited to continue that airbridge between the United States and the South Island. This route showcases the demand for travel and trade, and we look forward to another promising season ahead.”

Thanks to United’s partnership with Air New Zealand, US travellers can enjoy easy connections to more than 30 destinations across New Zealand and the South Pacific and Kiwis can make the most of more than 125 destinations within the United States.

This seamless connectivity to San Francisco ensures Christchurch remains firmly on the map for tourism, science, and trade.

About Christchurch Airport: Christchurch Airport is the main gateway to the South Island of New Zealand, serving as a hub for both domestic and international flights. The airport is committed to delivering world-class services, enhancing the region's connectivity, and fulfilling the economic prosperity of New Zealand.

United Airlines in New Zealand

United Airlines has served New Zealand since 1986 and has direct flights to San Francisco from both Auckland and Christchurch giving Kiwis more options to explore the U.S.A. and beyond.

© Scoop Media

